Rāhui placed on Hawke's Bay river after man dies in rafting accident

A rāhui has been placed on a section of the Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay after a man died while rafting on the weekend.

Police said the man, aged in his 30s, died after the raft he was on tipped over at around 3pm on Saturday.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Chair of the Hineuru Iwi Trust Mana Hazel said the rāhui had been placed from Glen Falls to Te Kooti's Bridge and would be in place until Saturday morning.

The man’s death was the second water-based fatality in the region within three days.

On Sunday the body of Hyuckjun Kwon, 26, was recovered from Ocean Beach, near Hastings. Kwon was reported missing after entering the water on Friday.