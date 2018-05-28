DHBs nearly double their offer to nurses in a bid to avert planned strikes

District health boards (DHBs) have almost doubled their offer to nurses in a package worth more than $500 million over two years – but it remains to be seen if the offer is enough.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) revealed on Monday morning its 27,000 eligible members had voted for two days of strikes on July 5 and 12 over pay and staffing concerns.

The strikes are dependent on what nurses make of the new offer, announced by DHBs spokeswoman Helen Mason on Monday afternoon.

"The offer will invest $520m between now and mid-2020 for base pay increases, more staff and improving working conditions," Mason said.

READ MORE:

* Nurses decide to strike after union vote among 27,000 members

* Nurses say independent panel 'falls short' - cautiously awaiting new DHB offer

* Independent panel to tackle nurses and DHB stalemate in bid to avoid strike

"Almost half of that is new funding over and above the DHBs' previous offer."

Mason said contingency plans would be in place should nurses strike, but she remained hopeful the new deal would be enough.

"We're hoping for the best, but we're planning for the worst."

The NZNO said in a press release the DHBs had unexpectedly publicised the offer and the union would be making no further comment until its analysis went out to members on Thursday.

Members would vote on the offer in a ballot likely running from June 5 to 15.

Mason said the latest deal was a significant increase on the recommendations released last week by an independent panel appointed to break the impasse between the parties.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Nurses and supporters rally for higher pay and better working conditions at the 'Hear our Voices National March' in Christchurch earlier this year.

It included 3 per cent pay increases in June, August and August 2019, as well as a $2000 lump sum payment and an increase to on-call rates.

The offer also included the creation of two new pay steps, extending the $66,755 salary limit paid to registered nurses and midwives with five years' experience. From December $72,944 will be the highest base salary, followed by $77,386 from December next year.

About 15,000 of the 20,030 registered midwives and nurses employed at DHBs were included in the top category.

An extra $48m of Ministry of Health funding was also included – $38m to employ between 500 and 600 extra nurses and $10m for new safe staffing measures.

"The salary of a registered nurse with five years' experience will go up by around $10,500 over 18 months – that's almost $200 extra a week by the end of 2019," Mason said.

"By December 2019, the average take-home pay of a full-time, experienced registered nurse will be around $93,000 a year."

Registered nurse Danni Wilkinson, an administrator of the popular New Zealand nurses' Facebook group "New Zealand, please hear our voice", said the figure, which included penal rates, was misleading.

She praised the two new pay steps, but said overall the offer was too similar to the independent panel's recommendations, which included three 3 per cent pay increases.

"People weren't happy [with the panel recommendations] and we're essentially looking at the same thing – 9 per cent," she said.

"So my feeling is while putting in two new steps is fantastic and it's a really good start, 9 per cent isn't enough. We need to be looking at double figures in the mid to high teens."

Wilkinson said nurses' pay had lagged behind professions such as teachers and police officers and said she would be surprised if nurses voted to accept the offer.

"I think we were hoping for better and I think we need to keep hoping for better.

"We've got so much momentum and and so much support right now, so it would be a shame to waste that in accepting something we're not completely happy with."

The NZNO has rejected two previous offers. The most recent, in March, offered a 2 per cent pay increase from last November, another 2 per cent bump in August and a $1050 lump sum payment.

Since then, there have been nationwide protests and an outpouring of stories from nurses upset at what they describe as long hours and low pay.

If the strikes go ahead, it will be the first nationwide nursing industrial action since 1989.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the offer doubled the DHBs' previous proposal and addressed "some of the concerns" nurses raised around staffing issues.

"It is now for the nurses to consider, but obviously now is the time that DHBs will need to plan for any contingency for strikes if that is what nurses choose to do."

National's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse said if the strikes went ahead the impact on patients would be significant, especially as it was during flu season.

He said he could understand nurses' frustrations and blamed the Government for raising their expectations around pay. He claimed there would be a shortfall in the budget to cover pay rises.

"There simply isn't enough and they're going to have to do something about that."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there were contingencies in the Budget, but would not go into detail while negotiations were ongoing.

*Comments on this article are closed.

​

Are you a striking nurse? Share your stories, photos and videos.

- Stuff