Cost of staying smokefree may be too high for dairy promoting World Smokefree Day

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Bhavin Patel runs a dairy that does not sell cigarettes. He is uncertain if his business will be able to stay smokefree.

It's not easy being smokefree, and the owner of a tobacco-free dairy in Palmerston North says it will be an uphill battle to stay that way.

Bhavin Patel took over Moshims​ Discount House in central Palmerston North in May 2017 – it had already been smokefree for about seven years. He hopes to keep it that way but says this may not be possible, despite being used in a Smokefree New Zealand campaign for World Smokefree Day on Thursday.

Bhavin says if he can't find ways to make up for loss of income, he will have to consider returning to tobacco sales.

"When you're feeding your family out of the business, the financial side is always a worry – you're losing those extra bits a day.

"Tobacco is the key driver for business for dairies these days – people can just go to supermarkets and get their groceries."

Even after eight years smokefree, about 10 or 15 customers a day still ask for smokes. Most leave without other purchases when they realise they have to go elsewhere.

Patel's wife helps him run the store, and their two young daughters are frequently in the shop too. They have a large sign at the door to warn that there is no tobacco in the store, and he says while no-one is completely safe, his family feels safer.

But the balance of risk includes the financial hit from not stocking what people wanted, Patel said.

Dairies were often targeted by robbers and increasing taxes had made cigarettes more valuable.

"In recent times there have been so many armed robberies and break-ins at dairies where cigarettes, as well as cash, have been the target. You've got to have safety first," Patel said.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF There are no cigarettes for sale at Bhavin Patel's dairy, Moshims​ Discount House, but he may be battling to keep it that way.

The couple work hard to bring customers in for other goods. Moshims specialises in groceries from India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh, drawing customers from surrounding towns.

Patel has introduced halal meats, imported Fijian vegetables, and his wife has begun cooking traditional Indian sweets from her family's recipes.

"My wife's family have one of the biggest sweet shops in Gujurat. And she went back to learn how to make them."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Police outside the Rangiora Ave Mini Mart in Palmerston North after it was robbed in May last year.

Patel did not think there was an easy solution to the robberies. It would be good for New Zealand to go smokefree, he said, but dairy owners would have to find other ways to keep their businesses viable.

Across town Jayesh Patel, owner of Rangiora Ave Mini Mart, which has been robbed three times in six years, said the robbery problem was not just about tobacco.

"Half of the robberies aren't only for tobacco. They are for cash, or other stuff as well.

"If we go smokefree, we need to talk about all outlets not selling, otherwise customers can just go elsewhere to buy it."

Smokefree New Zealand declined to comment.

- Stuff