Damp houses worse than meth houses, says health board chief

MARION VAN DIJK/STUFF Nelson Marlborough Health chief executive Peter Bramley says a warm, dry home is "far more important" to an individuals health than traces of meth smoking.

Cold, damp houses have a more dangerous effect on your health than third-hand exposure to methamphetamine, a health boss says.



Nelson Marlborough District Health Board chief executive Peter Bramley said mouldy homes were "absolutely" a bigger health risk than supposed meth homes.



Bramley was quizzed on meth houses at a community meeting in Seddon, in south Marlborough, on Wednesday night.



An Awatere resident asked if cold, damp and mouldy houses had a worse effect on health than prior meth smoking in New Zealand properties.

SUPPLIED A wall with harmful, spreading black mold around the blinds

"The latest scientific evidence from the other day basically says that if your home was used as a meth lab then of course your home would be contaminated and probably at levels that are dangerous to your health," Bramley said.

"If you've had people in your home that have been smoking meth then the evidence is that this probably isn't dangerous to your health.

"A warm, dry home is far more important to a family's or an individual's health."

SUPPLIED Mold and fungus problem near heater hanging on the corner.

Asthma Marlborough respiratory nurse Karen Vis said damp, old houses were "not good" for the health of an individual.

"Spores are released by the mould and, when inhaled, they can cause respiratory problems," Vis said.

"It inflames the airways and creates issues with breathing."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Seddon Awatere's Smart and Connected meeting was held at Awatere Memorial Hall on Wednesday night.

"Asthmatics are more sensitive to triggers, so there's the potential as with meth residue for them to get sick," she said.

ZeroStone Investigations owner Mike Lawson, who's business runs a meth testing service, said while mould was "certainly an issue" when compared with meth, he considered both a health risk.

"I've had a significant number of people feeling unwell who've then called up, got their house tested then come back with positive test results," Lawson said.

"I'm guided by science. Up until a couple of days ago I was going by the New Zealand meth testing standard.

"Then a new report came out which said meth smoking was not as bad as we thought previously."

A report released earlier this week showed there was no real risk to humans from third-hand exposure to houses where meth had been consumed.

This meant tens of thousands of homes had needlessly been tested and cleaned, costing of millions of dollars, with some demolished or left empty.

Lawson said while he expects the report would encourage people not to "test houses as often" there was "still a place for meth testing".

"Meth [is associated] with other undesirable behaviours, so it's a good indicator of something amiss," he said.

Bramley said the NMDHB's concern was that meth was a "highly addictive" drug.

"The harm tends to come over time, so we're not seeing huge numbers in terms of presentation at an emergency department," he said.

"But over time your health does deteriorate and you become far more susceptible, probably because of [the] poor nutrition, poor lifestyle that results from that.

When visiting Murchison, south of Nelson, a few weeks ago, Bramley said "their suggestion was that 60 per cent of their workers in that area were using methamphetamine on a recreational basis".

"That's a scourge for our community, frankly," he said.

"And I think as a community we've got to keep stepping up to figure out how we can tackle that one."

The addressing of meth use in the community was one of four cross-list agendas being targeted by the Top of the South Impact Forum, which was made up of council, health and police agencies.

"We need to figure out how we can change the mindset and perception of our community, because it's doing a heap of damage under the hood," Bramley said.

One resident said the closure of multiple addiction centres across the country did not seem "the right way to be going".

Despite the closures, Bramley was encouraged to see that authorities were "pouring more and more resources into addiction services".

"It may not necessary be into addiction centres, but we know that we want to be super responsive as a health system to people who've got issues with addictions," he said.

"We actually need to make sure we've got the right programs of support and care."

