Synthetic drugs contributing to 'significant' mental health presentations

Synthetic drugs use is contributing to significant mental health problems, crime and even death across New Zealand.

One in two forensic mental health patients in Christchurch are believed to have used synthetic drugs, which is contributing to significant numbers of mental health admissions.

Patients are routinely arriving at Hillmorton Hospital under the influence of the drugs, also known as synthetic cannabinoids, according to staff.

Users could display schizophrenia-like symptoms, and become aggressive and agitated, according to a leading psychiatrist. In rare instances, the drugs have also been smuggled into secure forensic units at Hillmorton.

The drugs have been linked to at least 45 deaths in New Zealand since mid-2017, leading to calls of a public health emergency. Over a three-week period in Christchurch this year, 31 people were hospitalised.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) forensic psychiatry clinical director Dr Erik Monasterio​ said an estimated 50 per cent of forensic patients had used synthetic cannabinoids.

The drugs could destabilise people with existing mental illnesses, but Monasterio said he had also seen dozens of cases where people only appeared psychotic when using or recovering from synthetic cannabinoids.

"To some extent it's unusual in the extent to which it can mimic the symptoms of something like schizophrenia and those symptoms can then seemingly disappear if the person using is able to stop or abstain from taking the drug."

Patients are leaving Hillmorton Hospital and returning under the influence of synthetic drugs, a nurse says.

He described the drugs as prevalent, cheap and addictive. Newer chemicals used to manufacture the drugs seemed to be more dangerous, and the numbers of people getting sick or dying was a new phenomenon, Monasterio said.

"They seem to be quite readily available almost everywhere in the community. The flow-on effects from them in terms of mental and physical health and also at hospital and corrections-level is very substantial."

While the CDHB had a total ban on illicit drugs, Monasterio said it was impossible to totally prevent people from bringing them on-site, including into the two secure forensic units at Hillmorton.

Standard safety checking procedures meant people coming into and leaving the units had their bags, pockets and clothing checked for prohibited items.

"It is extremely rare for staff to find synthetic cannabinoids in the unit as use generally occurs during periods of leave. Nevertheless, it is possible for consumers to conceal drugs in ways that prevent staff from detecting them."

Monasterio said the drugs would be contributing to significant numbers of hospital admissions, further challenging already stretched mental health services.

New Zealand is in the grip of a synthetic drugs crisis, with the coroner "currently investigating up to 45 deaths" in the past year.

A nurse working at Hillmorton, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said seeing people under the influence of synthetics was an almost daily occurrence in the adult inpatient unit, Te Awakura.

"They are more agitated and aggressive, and there's no reasoning with them. There's very limited de-escalation you can do with them because they're completely off their mind," she said.

Patients could leave the unit, and some did so to source synthetic drugs, the nurse said. If they came back, they were worse-off and could pose a safety risk to other patients and staff, she said.

Seeing young people suffering psychotic symptoms after experimenting with the drugs was disheartening, the nurse said. "It's a real horror."

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said gangs and other organised crime entities were selling synthetics, which were cheaper than class A drugs and "extremely prevalent, especially in vulnerable communities".

Addiction was a health issue, but the use of synthetics was driving crime, including burglary and family violence, he said. He described the drugs as "poison" and a "scourge on our community".

Monasterio said synthetics users were gambling every time they took the drugs. They would not know what chemicals had been used to manufacture the drugs, he said.

"The message here is 'look, you just don't know what you're getting'."