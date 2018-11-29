Government won't respond to mental health inquiry until March

Experts, workers and iwi discuss the issues they plan to put before the government's mental health inquiry panel.

The Government will not be responding to the Mental Health and Addictions inquiry report for at least four months.

During Question Time on Thursday, Health Minister Dr David Clark said the 200-page report was a "substantial and considered piece of work", and it would "take some time to digest".

Clark said the government intended to formally respond to the inquiry report in March 2019.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Health Minister Dr David Clark confirmed on Thursday that the Government would not formally respond to the Mental Health and Addictions Inquiry until March 2019.

The inquiry, a year in the making, comprises more than 5200 submissions from people with lived experience of mental health issues, whānau, service providers and community groups.

READ MORE:

* Will the inquiry really be the saviour of the mental health system?

* Mental health inquiry panel hears from Nelson community

* Mental health inquiry urged to work as fast as possible

* Mental Health review could take close to a year, Parliament committee told

Clark, who was presented with the report on Wednesday, said it came with some "very weighty recommendations".

Public consultation on the inquiry began in April.

The panel, led by former Health and Disability Commissioner Ron Paterson, travelled around the country conducting 26 public forums and hundreds of meetings.

When pressed on why the Government could not respond sooner, Clark said "we want to give it due consideration as a government, it's a serious matter and a serious report".

"I appreciate there is considerable public interest in this report, which will shape our approach to mental health and addiction for years to come," Clark said during Question Time.

There was no indication yet as to when the report would be available to the public.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said people had "big expectations" from the inquiry and had the right to hear about it from the Government sooner rather than later.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said the government had set up "big expectations" with the inquiry, and people needed to hear from it.

"If the government says nothing about the inquiry until March next year that will be really not OK."

Robinson said the report needed to be made available to the public "well before" Christmas, and the Government should be able to say something when it was.

It was important to be fair to the Government in that it was a "very big and complex set of issues" and he would rather it "took the time to respond to it properly than rush it and make stupid decisions", he said.

However, the Government also had to be aware that thousands of people were waiting to see what the report said, and hear what the Government has to said in response, he said.

"They need to get that balance right.

"They can't simply keep quiet and doing nothing until this inquiry runs its full course."