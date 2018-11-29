Nurse has serious burns after patient threw boiling water
A Christchurch nurse has serious burns after a mental health patient threw boiling water at her.
Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) mental health services general manager Toni Gutschlag said the incident happened in Hillmorton Hospital's acute inpatient unit on Monday.
The unit is a facility for adults with mental illness who require 24-hour nursing care.
A post shared to the New Zealand, please hear our voice Facebook page said the nurse was writing notes in the nurses' station when the incident happened.
"A patient deliberately threw a cup of boiling water on her, causing second degree burns and future scarring, not to mention the emotional trauma these events cause," the post says.
The post, which included photographs of the woman's severe burns, says the patient "shrugged their shoulders" when asked why they did it.
"There is never an excuse to verbally or physically abuse a nurse ... She could be your daughter, your wife, your sister, your friend."
"She is a nurse and there is no excuse," the post says.
Gutschlag said the nurse was "doing well" and was in a comfortable condition.
The CDHB and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation are working on a project to reduce the risk of violence against nurses.
"The project aims to address assaults and threats, and is looking at ways to ... prevent, de-escalate and manage aggressive behaviour," Gutschlag said.
"No level of violence towards staff, patients, or anyone else is acceptable."
There have been a spate of assaults on nurses at Hillmorton Hospital.
Eighteen assaults were reported in April alone, and in March three nurses ended up in the emergency department after being attacked by a patient. One nurse was "beaten senseless", another's finger was bitten "to the bone" and a third nurse was hit on the jaw line after they called in vain for police help.
CDHB member Jo Kane earlier said the problem is indicative of high occupancy rates and buildings that are no longer fit for purpose.
