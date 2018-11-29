Nurse has serious burns after patient threw boiling water

A nurse has serious burns after a patient attacked her.

A Christchurch nurse has serious burns after a mental health patient threw boiling water at her.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) mental health services general manager Toni Gutschlag​ said the incident happened in Hillmorton Hospital's acute inpatient unit on Monday.

The unit is a facility for adults with mental illness who require 24-hour nursing care.

A post shared to the New Zealand, please hear our voice Facebook page said the nurse was writing notes in the nurses' station when the incident happened.

"A patient deliberately threw a cup of boiling water on her, causing second degree burns and future scarring, not to mention the emotional trauma these events cause," the post says.

The post, which included photographs of the woman's severe burns, says the patient "shrugged their shoulders" when asked why they did it.

"There is never an excuse to verbally or physically abuse a nurse ... She could be your daughter, your wife, your sister, your friend."

"She is a nurse and there is no excuse," the post says.