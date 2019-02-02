Babies can't regulate their body temperature well; don't leave them in cars

Babies can't regulate their body temperature well so don't leave them in cars, Dr Tim Jelleyman says.

The temperature inside cars can reach levels akin to a "low oven" and children should not be left unattended inside them, Paediatric Society of New Zealand president Dr Tim Jelleyman says.

During the past week's heatwave, there were several reports of babies being left in cars despite highly publicised tragedies in recent years where babies died in hot vehicles.

Jelleyman said a couple of basic principles were involved when it came to the differences between babies and adults.

"If you're an infant or young child, the ability of your body to regulate its own temperature is still developing. When you're grown up, your body regulates your own temperature really well," he said.

READ MORE:

* Baby left in hot car while mum in TAB

* A woman partied as her kids sat in a hot car

* Another incident of a baby left in a hot car prompts police investigation

* Woman who left kids in hot car on sweltering day reported to Oranga Tamariki

"As a community, we're much more aware of keeping children warm in the cold but don't think about the other end of the scale," Jelleyman said.

"The other really important aspect is thinking about a baby or young child's ability to solve its own situation. If you're a young baby, you can't move yourself out of danger."

CHRYSTAL ALATASI A woman said she was hit by a blast of heat when the car door was opened on this vehicle in Napier last Sunday.

He said the way in which a car quickly heats up is "unique" as the temperature can reach fatal levels in a matter of minutes.

"In the space of 15 minutes in the sun, the temperature of a car can race on up from the mid-20s (degrees Celsius) to the 50s and 60s."

A study had found that even leaving the windows open a little didn't make much difference.

"It basically gets to low oven temperature ... The general message is just don't leave children in cars, just don't do it," he said.

"At a cellular level our cells function well in a regulated temperature range. If it gets too cold, we slow up and stop working. If the temperature goes up too hot, the cellular systems begin to disintegrate," Jelleyman said.

"All the metabolic processes are vulnerable to temperature extremes ... We get to a certain point where irreparable damage is done."

The body's normal core temperature was 37C. If someone had a fever and was particularly uncomfortable, it might get as high as 40C.

The first level of being too hot was heat stress, when a child might start to get irritable or uncomfortable. "Normally we would notice a child becoming irritable, and we would respond to that if we were present," Jelleyman said.

Next was heat exhaustion where systems were starting to get damaged. Then beyond that was heat stroke "where you're actually getting significant effects with seizures, delirium, nausea, vomiting".

A US study published in 2005 found that even when surrounding air temperatures were relatively cool, the temperature rise in vehicles on clear, sunny days were significant and put infants at risk.

Researchers measured the rise in temperature continuously for an hour in a dark sedan on 16 clear sunny days when surrounding temperatures ranged from 22-36C. Additional measurements were taken on days where the vehicle's windows were open 4cm.

Previous work had found that when the air temperature was more than 30C, the temperature inside a vehicle quickly reached 56-67C.

On average, temperature inside the car rose by 22C. Temperatures inside the car reached 47C even on the coolest day of the study.

A US study published in 2018 found that in the previous 18 years, between 30 and 60 US children died in any given year as a result of extreme heat after being left unattended in a parked vehicle.

It was the leading cause of non-crash vehicle-related deaths in the US and caused preventable illness in hundreds of children each year. Some children who survived heat stroke may suffer brain damage, with some survivors found to have hyperactivity, attention deficit and epilepsy.

A woman left two young children in a parked car while she went shopping on a 33C day in Napier.

On Sunday, Chrystal Alatasi came across the children in the car parked in the New World supermarket at Greenmeadows in Napier.

Alatasi called 111 and a police officer arrived about five minutes after. The incident has been reported to Oranga Tamariki by Police.

If anyone is concerned about anyone having trouble dealing with the heat they should call their GP, Healthline 0800 611 116 or if it is an emergency call 111.