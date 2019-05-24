Duck duo at home on Richmond reservoir roof may be cause of chlorination

Paradise ducks are territorial and will fly back if they are simply moved on, according to one expert (file photo).

The bathroom habits of a pair of paradise ducks are believed to be behind the month-long chlorination of the water supply at Richmond, near Nelson.

Chlorine has been added to the water at the Richmond treatment plant since April 24 after a test at the Champion Rd reservoir came back positive for E. coli.

Tasman District Council utilities manager Mike Schruer said an inspection of the reservoir roof revealed a large amount of duck faeces "and it is thought that some of this material has entered the tank through small cracks in the roof".

"It appears a population of paradise ducks have taken up residence on top of the tank," he said. "They clean it off and within the next day, it's a mess again."

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A surviving duck will find another partner if its mate dies.

​Schruer said he understood it was a pair of paradise ducks that had set up home on top the reservoir. As well as cleaning the roof, a sealant had been added to try and prevent anything slipping through the cracks and into the tank.

Chlorine would continue to be added to the water as a precaution until the tests were clear and the team had certainty the seal was working.

"I expect it will be at least another week until we make that decision," Schruer said on Friday. "We're looking at the effectiveness of that roofing seal ... [and] seeing how we can discourage the ducks."

Wellington Bird Rehabilitation Trust founder Craig (Duck Man) Shepherd said paradise ducks were territorial.

"You could shift them and they would fly back," he said.

DAVID HALLETT/STUFF Craig Shepherd has offered to help relocate the ducks.

To ensure they did not return to the reservoir roof, the pair would need to be relocated and kept until their homing instinct had been reset.

"You need to humanely trap them and relocate them," Shepherd said. "I'd be happy to assist in their relocation."

Shepherd said linking the positive E. coli result with the ducks seemed like a "bit of a long bow to draw".

"I'm not a vet but ... my gut feeling is they're not the problem."

Still, he would be happy to help relocate the duo.

Paradise ducks were often seen in pairs as they mated for life. However, the surviving duck would find another partner if its mate died, Shepherd said.