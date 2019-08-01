Tobacconist Richard Green found not guilty of advertising tobacco products illegally

Richard Green has won a legal battle against the Ministry of Health, which accused him of advertising tobacco products at his Butt Bucket stores.

The owner of two tobacco stores says he hopes the Ministry of Health will leave him be, after a judge threw out an advertising case against him.

The Ministry of Health took Richard Green and his company Discount Tobacconists to court, charging them with breaching the Smoke-free Environments Act by advertising tobacco products.

He and his business could have been stung with $10,000 fines, but Judge Lance Rowe dismissed the charges after a judge-alone trial in the Palmerston North District Court.

According to his judgment, issued in July and provided to Stuff on Tuesday, a compliance officer visited one of Green's stores in May 2017.

The officer found signs both inside and outside the shop showing the logos for cigarette paper brands Zig Zag and Rizla​, and an image of Zig Zag mascot Captain Zig Zag.

There were also words advertising non-tobacco products, as well as Rizla, pipes, lighters and Boomerang filters

His other store had the same signage, as well as advertisements for Zippo lighters and a picture of a cigarette lighter.

Green was issued non-compliance letters by the ministry in August, which said the signage advertised tobacco products and asked how he would comply.

A follow-up compliance visit two months later found Zig Zag had been changed to Zig, Rizla to Riz and Boomerang to Boom.

An image of Captain Zig Zag was still visible.

That led to the ministry sending another letter, saying it considered that signage and the shortened words illegal.

Two further visit in early 2018 found nothing had changed.

At the second one, Green told the compliance officer he did not believe they were advertising tobacco products so he did not believe he was breaking the law.

The judge said the law defined tobacco products as items made from tobacco and intended to be used for smoking, inhalation or chewing.

"It is not a criminal offence to advertise tobacco accessories for sale.

"In this case, advertisements for accessories are simply advertisements for products that are legitimately sold in the shop, and always have been."

Green told Stuff on Thursday he defended himself because knew the law and complied with it fully.

"It was never my intention to advertise tobacco."

He wanted to change his signs back, but had been told by his lawyer it could give the ministry a reason to take further action, he said.

"The judge said I'm not breaking the law, so I should be able to have what I had before."

Green said he would happily remove the advertisements if the law changed, just as he had put tobacco products out of public view when that law changed.