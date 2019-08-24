Landmark NZ-led study finds combined inhaler the future for asthma sufferers

Asthma affects hundreds of thousands of Kiwis, but a groundbreaking New Zealand-led study is on track to change the way patients with the respiratory illness are treated.

With the use of two inhalers having long been the norm, researchers on both sides of the ditch have for the past few years been testing whether combining prevention and relief medications into one inhaler could be as effective as the current status quo. Turns out it works even better.

During a year-long trial involving almost 900 New Zealanders, the half given the combined preventer-reliever inhaler had their risk of severe asthma attacks reduced by 31 per cent compared to the group using two separate inhalers.

The number of people dying from asthma attacks has risen by more than a third in the last decade, with 1400 dying from the respiratory disease in England and Wales last year.

Those with the combined inhaler were also directed to only take it when they needed relief, which co-author and director of the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand Professor Richard Beasley said had solved two problems at once.

"Every time someone's using their reliever, they also get the preventer so patients don't have to remember to take it on a regular basis, which most patients don't do."

SUPPLIED Professor Richard Beasley, director of the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand, says the study provides the compelling evidence needed to change how doctors treat asthma.

Additionally, patients ended up taking less of the preventer due to only being able to take it in conjunction with reliever medication.

"If you were starting again, this is how you would design a drug for asthma," Beasley said.

The results, published on Saturday in The Lancet, have the potential to change the way mild and moderate asthma is treated and managed worldwide.

1NEWS Currently, most adults with mild asthma are given two different inhalers; a preventer and a reliever.

For Wellington lawyer Toli​ Sagaga, a study participant, asthma has been an inescapable part of life for more than 40 years with the condition requiring her to maintain a diligent routine.

Even as a mild asthmatic, that's meant taking a preventer twice daily.

Being able to rely on one singular inhaler, while a small change, ended up having a big impact.

123RF Asthma causes a person's airways to become inflamed, narrow and swell and produce extra mucus, which can make it difficult to breathe.

"I felt more freedom in that I was only taking medicine when I needed it and knew that it was providing relief as well as prevention," she said.

"Some weeks, I may have only used the inhaler once or twice so it made me feel that I was healthier. When I am using the two separate inhalers, sometimes I felt that I was using the preventer even though I didn't actually need it."

Having felt the benefits first-hand, Sagaga wanted to stay on the combined inhaler, known as Symbicort​. Fortunately, she's able to thanks to both Medsafe and Pharmac approval.

123RF An estimated 1 in 6 New Zealanders live with asthma.

"The Government has moved really quickly with this and I think it's a recognition of how bad asthma is in New Zealand and of the evidence that's now available to support this change," Beasley said.

Being fully funded by the NZ Health Research Council, rather than pharmaceutical companies, had likely given the research, and in turn the medication, legitimacy as well.

"This research team has identified a simpler way to manage asthma because they questioned the status quo," said the council's acting chief executive Dr Vernon Choy.

Respiratory diseases, including bronchiectasis and pneumonia, cost New Zealand more than $7 billion each year with $1b of that just on asthma. The cost, coupled with the potential to help the 1 in 6 New Zealanders living with the condition, had helped spur Beasley and the wider team on.

Working alongside researchers from the University of Otago and the University of Sydney, he hoped combined preventer-reliever inhalers would soon be used by nearly all patients across the spectrum of asthma severity, including those with severe asthma.