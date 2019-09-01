Kiwi prostate cancer sufferers facing delays, inconsistent advice - study

Inconsistent, "inequitable" access to information and healthcare services mean "the odds are stacked" against Kiwi men with prostate cancer, experts say.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Kiwi men. One in eight will experience it in their lifetime.

But delays in diagnosis and disparities between public and private healthcare systems are potentially "endangering" men's lives, Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Graeme Woodside says.

Chris McKeen Tony Gyde, 78, is a prostate cancer survivor. He credits his brother - who also had prostate cancer - and a workmate with helping him make the decision on treatment which has seen him cancer-free for more than a decade.

A Prostate Cancer Foundation survey of more than 500 survivors bears that out. It found men in the public system had to wait up to three times longer for their first specialist appointment and twice as long for treatment than those using private services.

About 3000 New Zealand men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and that number is only going up.

The most recent data from the Ministry of Health show the number of prostate cancer diagnoses increased 24 per cent between 2015-17.

While diagnosis and death rates are on par with breast cancer, there is a "deplorable" gap in awareness, testing, funding and treatment between the two, Woodside said.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation's research found nearly half of those surveyed (44 per cent) felt confused after their diagnosis, citing issues with not having enough information and not knowing who to turn to.

Survivors also reported being presented with multiple treatment options, but feeling like they didn't have enough time with their specialist to process all the information or discuss these options.

The findings prompted the Prostate Cancer Foundation to release a new resource, helping men know what questions they should ask their specialist on diagnosis.

The resource, published today, aims to arm men with the right information so they can make informed choices about their health.

Tony Gyde, a prostate cancer survivor, considers himself lucky.

The now 78-year-old had regular blood tests following a quadruple bypass in the late 1990s, including PSA tests.

PSA tests measure the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood – elevated levels may be indicative of cancer.

A test in 2004 "threw up a problem", and a biopsy confirmed he had cancer.

He was given three options for treatment: radical surgery, brachytherapy (where radioactive implants are put into the tissue) or radiotherapy.

Gyde's older brother had beaten prostate cancer just the year before, and a workmate was battling it at the same time, so he turned to them for advice.

He made the decision to have surgery, and has been cancer-free since.

Gyde counts himself "very lucky" to have had other men supporting him and a "very clear" specialist to inform his decision-making, but knows other men can feel "lost at sea" when first diagnosed.

He's not alone, 90 per cent of those surveyed said it was helpful to speak with others who had treatment in making a decision.

Urologist Simon van Rij said men can feel "very isolated" having to make difficult, technical decisions about their health – weighing up potential long-term side effects like incontinence or impotence – while grappling with a cancer diagnosis, he said.

Facing delays in the public system and seeing specialists for only 15 minutes at a time could also add to that feeling.

Van Rij said support systems and clear information were crucial, and supported the provision of a questionnaire "guide" for patients.

"If you don't know what to ask, you don't know."

* Sunday marks the beginning of Blue September, the Prostate Cancer Foundation's annual awareness and fundraising campaign. If you want more information on prostate cancer and testing, check out the Prostate Cancer Foundation website here, or the 'First Ten Questions' resource here.