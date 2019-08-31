Asthma foundation, CanTeen struggling due to lack of Government funding

Charities supporting young people with chronic health conditions say they're struggling to keep up with demand due to a lack of Government funding.

The call for more support comes after a study published this week revealed the health system was failing to meet the needs of young adults with cancer and asthma.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O'Dwyer said district health boards and primary health care providers were under pressure and not-for-profits were "overlooked and undervalued" in the health system.

"Young people need to be heard to understand how best to treat them. We are listening, but we're not entirely convinced that Government is doing the same."

The organisation receives no government funding and is pushing for change.

"If Asthma Foundation had a secure budget from the Ministry [of Health], for example, we could assist our chronic asthma sufferers better, by employing liaison staff to navigate the housing system - many chronic respiratory disease patients are in damp rental houses.

"We could also improve management of asthma medication by being the conduit between pharmacy, primary and secondary care."

123RF Asthma and Respiratory Foundation says it's listening to young people - but it isn't sure the Government is. (File photo)

O'Dwyer said currently the foundation spent a lot of time translating asthma management resources into te reo Māori as Māori are disproportionately affected by the condition but it could do more if the ministry gave it more assistance.

CanTeen was facing similar challenges and would also benefit from more Government support, chief executive Nick Laing said.

"Uncertainty around funding makes it challenging for organisations like CanTeen, which relies solely on the generosity of the community, to deliver services for young people impacted by cancer."

The ministry has been contacted for comment.