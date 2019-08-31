Measles cases confirmed in 50 schools across Auckland

The MMR vaccine is free for anyone under 50 who hasn't had two documented doses, and is available from your general practice.

Measles cases have been confirmed in more than 50 schools in the Auckland region since the beginning of this year's outbreak.

There have been 778 cases confirmed in the region as of Saturday, with 19 new diagnoses since Friday, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said.

Medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said it was seeing 18 to 20 new cases per day, which had been constant for the last week.

Anyone travelling to Auckland is being told they must be immunised against measles, as the country deals with its worst epidemic of the highly contagious disease in 22 years.

The majority of the cases were in south Auckland and in children under age five and young people between 15 and 29.

"Some of these people have been very, very unwell, however there have been no deaths as of yet," Dr Rainger said.

However, there was no need for public gatherings to be cancelled on mass, he said, and it was a matter of finding a balance between allowing life to go on, protecting people and preventing the spread of measles.

COUNTIES MANUKAU HEALTH Kiwi boxer and Middlemore Foundation ambassador Joseph Parker has asked families from south Auckland to get vaccinated against measles as the number of cases in the area has increased.

"If people think they may have symptoms of measles, consider staying away from gatherings to protect other people and prevent the spread.

"Go about your business as usual.

"We have lost herd immunity. It's a large scale outbreak, not a crisis, certainly not an emergency."

The risk of catching measles while out and about in Auckland was "actually quite small", but a person infected with measles had potential to infect about 15 others.

For context, someone with the influenza virus could infect about two others, he said.

Dr Rainger said the ARPHS was tailoring advice for specific schools, based on their cases and the way their children mix.

On Friday, the ARPHS said the number of new cases per day was not slowing down.

The outbreak prompted the Ministry of Health to issue a warning to those travelling to Auckland on Thursday.

All people travelling to Auckland, including infants aged between 12 and 14 months, should be vaccinated for measles at least two weeks before travelling, it said.

The ministry modified its standard MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination catch-up advice this week.

Under its new recommendations, babies as young as six months may now be vaccinated for measles at their doctor's discretion if parents have concerns about their potential exposure.

With measles numbers rising, Plunket staff have been offering the measles, mumps, rubella MMR vaccine to parents of children they're immunising.

More than 20 parents and caregivers had taken up the offer so far this week.

Pharmacists say they should be allowed to give the vaccination, as currently only certain people can vaccinate for MMR as it is considered a prescription medicine.

On Wednesday evening, Manurewa High School posted on its Facebook page saying it had had 13 cases of measles to date, and un-vaccinated students were asked to stay at home until September 2.

The outbreak resulted in 300 students being sent home and some staff being tested for immunity against measles.

"The board of trustees have decided for health and safety reasons that all students must provide proof of their MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunisation status."

For more information, phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 or visit the ARPHS or Ministry of Health websites.