Measles outbreak: 15 Aucklanders in hospital, two critically unwell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges the NZ public to get immunised against measles.

There are 15 people in hospital with measles in Auckland - including two in intensive care, health officials have said.

As of Wednesday, there were 821 measles cases in Auckland and 991 nationally.

Eight adults and seven children are currently in hospital with the disease. One adult and one child are in critical conditions.

123RF Fifteen people are in hospital with measles in Auckland.

Starship clinical director Dr Michael Shepherd said if the outbreak continued there would be fatalities.

READ MORE:

* Auckland measles outbreak: Latest confirmed cases, warnings and advice

* Auckland measles outbreak: woman who survived encephalitis warns of dangers of the possible complication

* Auckland measles outbreak: Mother's fears for son getting liver transplant

* Authorities criticise 'misinformed' anti-vaxxers as number of measles cases pass 800

"We are working really hard to stop people dying of measles," he said.

MORE SOON