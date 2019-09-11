Mothers describe their experiences, good and bad, at Taranaki maternity unit

When Stephanie Jones rang the buzzer at Taranaki Base Hospital for help feeding her newborn baby, it took two hours for someone to come.

As she sat there waiting for help just eight weeks ago, not knowing how to feed baby Oliver, the 24-year-old first-time mum sat and cried.

"One lady came in and said, 'Sorry we're so busy, we're so understaffed but that's not your fault,' and I was like, 'No, it's not.'"

Internal correspondence obtained under the Official Information Act shows Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) employees have been complaining to senior management for at least two years about staffing issues in the maternity unit. Emails describe the situation as a crisis that's putting them, and mothers and babies, at risk.

READ MORE:

* 'My daughter was left crying in her bed'

* The unhealthy pressure on our health system

* Staff shortages leave mothers in labour helping one another

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Stephanie Jones is of hundreds of women who came forward to share their experience in the Taranaki maternity wards.

When asked to share experiences in the region's maternity wards, hundreds of mothers came forward. Many had overwhelmingly positive experiences. Many did not.

Since January 1, 2018, TDHB's maternity service has received 25 complaints.

However, Gillian Campbell, TDHB chief operating officer, said expectant parents have nothing to be concerned about and can have confidence in the services.

Campbell said TDHB was incredibly concerned about reports of negative care and neglect but welcomed feedback.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Oliver was tongue-tied at birth and ​Jones felt she had no support in terms of breastfeeding, the staff would just push the baby into Jones' chest with no explanation leaving both her and the baby confused.

She believed staff provided excellent care and endeavoured to attend calls in a timely manner.

However, she said priority will always be given to high needs cases. Patients who had complications after birth would require more urgent care than those who had a normal delivery.

Jones said her midwife encouraged her to stay in hospital as long as she could for support, reminding her that at home it would just be her and the baby.

But after one night, Jones wanted out.

"You could just hear babies crying, and crying, and crying."

Her son was born tongue-tied, so Jones required help feeding him. But when she rang her buzzer it could take hours for someone to come.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Jones wanted out of the hospital after one night.

Staff would push the baby's head into her chest to feed with no explanation, Jones said, leaving her confused.

"They just dump you with this baby and they say they're there to help you, but they don't help you."

Many other mothers also reported feeling unsupported with breastfeeding.

A 2018 Otago University study suggests the majority of women intend to breastfeed, but for many it's too difficult.

Campbell said all TDHB midwives, registered nurses, doctors and health care assistants have regular breastfeeding training and education started during the antenatal period.

After the birth a daily breastfeeding plan is created and women were referred to a specialist if extra support is needed.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Danyelle Velvin-Scott had a traumatic experience at the Taranaki Base Hospital maternity ward when she had daughter Talia. She wants to share her story in the hope other mothers don't go through the same thing.

Thinking back to the birth of her first child brings tears to Danyelle Velvin-Scott's eyes as she watches blonde-haired, blue-eyed Talia, now 16 months old, run around her living room. ​

It was a rocky road which saw the 22-year-old pass multiple blood clots 25cm in size, left her with a multiple tears, and six months worth of urinary tract infections (UTI) after a catheter was inserted incorrectly.

"It felt like I was half dead. I was too scared to hold her, I could barely move.

"It could have all been avoided."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Velvin-Scott was terrified to hold Talia when she was first born in case she hurt her and says she didn't get the support she needed from hospital staff.

Velvin-Scott said there was a lack of support, starting with the first call to her midwife when her waters broke. She says she was told, 'Oh can you wait a few more hours, I need to go to sleep I've been up all night giving birth'.

She said her concerns regarding the clots she was passing, and pain caused by a catheter, were constantly dismissed by her midwife and maternity staff.

When the clots were finally addressed she had suffered major blood loss and required surgery, while the catheter resulted in six months of constant UTIs and she was unable to breastfeed for months due to being on antibiotics.

She chose not to lay a complaint as the midwife assured her it was her first mishap.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Velvin-Scott's traumatic experience saw her pass multiple clots 25cm in size, need a blood transfusion and an iron infusion, left her with a grade three tear, two labial tears, and six months worth of urinary tract infections after a catheter was put in wrong.

Not all mothers reported negative experiences, however. Many said they received great care and praised staff.

Of all of the hospitals 26-year-old mother-of-four Georgia Keys has been in, Taranaki Base was the best.

That's where she gave birth to Charlotte six weeks ago.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Georgia Keys recently had her fourth child Charlotte at the Taranaki Base Hospital maternity ward, she had a great experience saying while the facilities weren't great the staff were amazing.

Although she said the facilities could do with an upgrade, which is in the pipeline, she couldn't fault the staff.

One in particular made a traumatic experience much easier.

Keys went to the hospital at 35 weeks with a few pains. Three hours later she was back, this time the pain was severe.

She couldn't move and her clothing had to be cut off - so the staff member offered to sew them back together.

"She was really supportive, right next to the bed the whole time and explained what was happening."

Keys has no family in Taranaki other than her husband, who had to look after their other children, and said having that support in the hospital was huge.

Many mothers reported staff going above and beyond for their little ones, especially in the neonatal unit.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF One staff member in particular made Keys' birth better by being really supportive and next to the bed the entire time.

But among the positive experiences, a theme of understaffing still came through.

One mother said, "They were run off their feet when we were there, many of them working through their breaks. I stayed four days and found all the staff to be very caring."

Another referred to it as a casualty of sustained under-resourcing "like most of the hospital's departments".

"I feel for the staff, trying to do the best they can with what they have."

Campbell acknowledged there were maternity staffing issues but said Taranaki wasn't the only DHB dealing with a midwife shortage.

"We have done a lot to improve services over the years and are focused on ensuring that what is already a robust and safe maternity system continues to improve."