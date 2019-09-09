Paramedic wrong to let man drive haemorrhaging wife to hospital

A man took his bleeding wife to hospital but should have been told to wait for an ambulance. (File photo)

A man drove his haemorrhaging wife to hospital believing she was close to death after an ambulance officer failed to tell him how to stop the flow of blood during a 111 call.

A Health and Disability Commission investigation found the clinical support officer breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights by not applying a correct response code, not giving instructions to control the flow of bleeding or what to do if the situation worsened and not recommending against self transport. The officer's name was not released.

The man's wife had given birth by Caesarian section 10 days earlier when she woke up in a pool of blood. He called 111.

The call handler asked him for his location and information about his wife's condition. She told him she was organising help immediately and not to touch the wound.

She arranged for a nurse or paramedic to call the man.

The paramedic phoned back and told him the next available ambulance would come to him.

He asked if he should drive her himself and said they lived about 20 to 30 minutes away from the hospital.

The paramedic told the man to let his wife finish feeding the baby and then they could reassess.

The man told them he was taking his wife to hospital.

He believed his wife was in a life-threatening situation as she was losing a large quantity of blood and was concerned an ambulance would not arrive in time.

At hospital, the woman was taken to theatre and had a blood transfusion having suffered a post-partum haemorrhage.

The clinical support officer said she did not realise the severity of the bleeding and regretted not advising the man to apply pressure to the wound, providing firmer advice to wait for the ambulance.

"Every call is an opportunity to reflect and learn. I am a very reflective person and I will carry these lessons with me for the rest of my career."

The man said he felt his family was let down by the ambulance service and they received no "compassion, counselling, reassurance or apology whatsoever".

The HDC recommended the call handler and clinical support officer provide a written apology to the family.

The clinical support officer was also to undergo refresher training in the use of the assessment framework, the Manchester Triage System.

Recommendations to the ambulance service included providing refresher training to call handlers on surgical wound scenarios in relation to bleeding control instructions and what to say if a patient wants to self-transport.

A review of the clinical support officer's calls for the first six months of the year was to be provided to the HDC. If compliance was not achieved, suggested improvements that could be made to achieve compliance should also be provided.