Elise Peach was fit, healthy and just 44 years old when she suffered from a stroke

Stroke survivor Elise Peach talks about her experience after she suffered from a stroke at just 44 years old.

Elise Peach thought she was coming down with the flu when she went to bed early one Friday night. She woke up two days later, her head pounding. She was frozen, unable to move, unable to speak.

She was just 44 years old, nannying in Los Angeles thousands of miles from her family in New Zealand, when she was found by a friend after failing to respond to text messages.

"She had a key to my apartment and found me in bed, but I couldn't speak or move. I couldn't communicate at all, so that's when she called the emergency services. I must have had the stroke sometime between the Friday and Saturday."

Peach now 49 and based in Hawke's Bay, had no previous medical conditions, was fit, healthy and active, so why did she suffer from a stroke?

"I wish I could tell you, I wish the doctors could tell me," she laughed. "It's still a mystery.

John Cowpland Elise Peach suffered a stroke at just 44 years old when she was working as a nanny in Los Angeles.

"I've had scans, I've had MRIs, everything. I'm part of that 2 per cent of the population where they never find out where or why it happened."

Peach's mother and sister flew from New Zealand to help her communicate with medical staff until she was eventually able to do it on her own.

Two days after being hospitalised, she managed to get out of bed and make her way down the ward, with the help of staff.

"I had to go up and down the stairs and do physiotherapy, speech therapy. It took me three weeks to be able to speak again."

Peach has mostly recovered. She has loss of feeling in the lower part of her right foot and loses energy early in the evenings.

Supplied Chief Executive Officer of Stroke Central Region Lee Pownall says the biggest misconception about strokes is that they only happen to people over the age of 65.

An avid coffee drinker before the stroke, she now won't go near it, didn't like chocolate for a year and also suffered memory loss.

"One of the doctors held up a picture of a cabbage and asked 'what's this?' I said 'I don't know,' then the little girl I was nannying reminded me. She was thrilled to be teaching me things," she laughed.

While she described her experience as both terrifying and frustrating, Peach said she was just "happy to be alive".

"I'm the youngest in my stroke group, but if this has happened to me, it can happen to anyone.

"It's important to know that with the love and support of others, you can get through it, there's support out there and you're certainly not alone."

CEO of Stroke Central Region Lee Pownall said strokes were commonly associated with older people, but young people "need to take the risks more seriously".

"If we make a healthy lifestyle a habit then that will have positive health benefits for young Kiwis who will hopefully live longer, healthier lives," he said.

"They can occur at any age... It seems the best way to actually prevent strokes is to be aware of the risks and how to minimise them. Keeping active, eating healthy, regular health check-ups, are all ways to help prevent strokes and other health issues."

Pownall said the biggest misconception about strokes was that they only happened to people over the age of 65.

"Our stroke referrals have doubled since 2016. Stroke occurrences are predicted to rise by 40 per cent by 2028. Once a stroke survivor leaves hospital they are often on their own, our service is essential for those people and their families."

Hawke's Bay Stroke Club co-ordinator Heather Wedd said it was common for stroke survivors to go through a grieving process, anger and depression.

"It's important to know that you can get through it, spend time with your family and friends and try different things when it comes to recovery."