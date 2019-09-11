Understaffed maternity ward at Hutt Hospital causing concern among new parents

Meg Waghorn recently gave birth at Hutt Hospital and saw first hand how short staffed the department was. She, along with other Hutt Valley parents, is taking her concerns to MPs and the DHB to find out what's being done to remedy the situation.

Ongoing midwife shortages within Hutt Hospital's maternity ward have prompted one mum to speak up about her recent birth experience, while calling on local MPs and the District Health Board to take action.

Meg Waghorn gave birth to a healthy baby boy eight weeks ago and while she didn't have "a big horror story" she saw first hand just how under the pump staff were.

"I had very good care, especially from my LMC [lead maternity carer] but ... when I was in the hospital it was pretty evident they were under a lot of stress.

The birthing suite is on the second floor of the Heretaunga building at Hutt Hospital.

"There was one emergency while I was there and it was definitely all hands on deck ... [there was] visible stress."

Serious doubts about the service were revealed in July, with the results of a wide-ranging external review requested by the chief medical officer into the DHB's women's health services outlining "a chronic workforce deficiency".

Waghorn, who is the secretary for the Lower Hutt Parents Centre and had read the report, had heard from several women who were worried about the continuously dropping number of LMCs, not only within Hutt Valley District Health Board (HVDHB) but in the wider community.

"It's a pretty stressful thought to think this isn't even the worst it's going to get.

"From that side, we're pretty concerned about access to care for women in the Hutt and we've started a bit of advocacy."

Waghorn had written to local MPs Chris Bishop and Ginny Andersen as well as Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter and the DHB, asking for a meeting.

In his capacity as the MP for Hutt South, Bishop had agreed to meet with the group later this week to hear their concerns. He would also be speaking with the DHB "as a matter of priority".

Speaking to Stuff from Paraguay, he said concerns had been raised with him by a few people in the community.

"It seems to me the situation is pretty much at crisis point ... there may be as few as 20 LMCs in the Hutt by the end of the year which is not a sustainable situation.

Concerns raised by the report's authors included Hutt Valley DHB's high rate of caesarean section surgery which was reported at 41 per cent – the global recomendation is 10-15 per cent.

"It's clear we have to do something about it."

In a statement on Monday, HVDHB chief executive Fionnagh​ Dougan said the DHB had recently recruited several staff to its Women's Health Service, including a new director of midwifery who started on Monday.

It expected about 70 per cent of its lead maternity carers (LMCs) to be available during the holiday period in December and January, but that number could change.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop planned on meeting with Waghorn and the DHB in coming days.

Like other DHBs, it was considering hiring from overseas to help fill the shortage, she said.

"This includes an overseas social media campaign aimed at attracting midwives from Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada, which will launch later this week."