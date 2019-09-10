Exposed - measles carrier at Hamilton clinic for a week

More than a thousand people could have been exposed to measles after a person with the disease was infectious while working on site at a Hamilton medical centre.

About 1300 patients visited Tui Medical Rototuna from Monday to Friday last week when the person was on site.

They were notified by mass text message on Tuesday morning with the clinic soon inundated with phone calls, inquiries, and even people waiting in their cars to be assessed by a nurse.

"A person who was in the clinic near you ... has since tested positive for measles," said letters from Waikato DHB's public health unit, posted on the clinic website. "They were infectious while in the clinic."

The person was working on site but was not an employee, Tui Medical clinical operations manager Sarah Budge said.

She couldn't specify further to protect the person's privacy, she said, but Tui Medical checks the vaccination status of anyone working on site.

The person concerned was vaccinated.

Public health advice was put on the clinic website as it couldn't be posted out fast enough.

The letter outlines those most at risk of catching the disease, including people who are unvaccinated. It also lists the symptoms.

A woman in her 30s who visited the clinic mid-Friday said she was concerned to get the text alert from Tui Medical.

The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the letters from public health didn't give information about what time the infectious person was at the clinic and in which area.

"I have young children, one of whom is not old enough to be [fully] immunised," she said. "Today I've got her in for a second one, but it's still two years too early."

The woman was also worried about pregnant friends.

Budge said it was an unprecedented situation for Tui Medical which had brought an influx of phone calls and questions.

"We have cars lined up out the back of our [Rototuna] clinic with people waiting in there to be assessed by a nurse," she said on Tuesday morning.

"We've re-shuffled staff. We've pulled staff from other clinics and increased our staffing level in Rototuna. But we're still struggling."

By mid afternoon, a notice on the website reported high numbers at Rototuna and asked anyone with needs not related to measles to go to the urgent care clinic in Te Rapa instead.

"It's just a situation we've never been in," Budge said. "Not to this extent ... in terms of the number of people who were potentially exposed."

Tui Medical had received some more MMR vaccines on Monday but its situation had changed dramatically since then, she said.

Anyone unimmunised who might have been exposed should stay at home and read as much information on measles as possible.

In a letter on the clinic website, Medical Officer of Health Richard Hoskins warned patients that they could have been exposed to measles.

"We are writing to you as you attended Tui Medical Rototuna on Monday 2 September 2019.

"A person who was in the clinic near you on that day has since tested positive for measles. They were infectious while in the clinic."

Hoskins said the infected person then presented to the health system on Saturday morning where they were tested for measles.

The specimen was checked on Monday morning and confirmed that afternoon.

Hoskins said he understands the person in this case was vaccinated, but it was important to understand that less than 10 per cent of the measles cases that have been reported nationally are recorded as fully vaccinated.

"It's a tricky issue and it needs ot be thought through really carefully," Hoskins said.

"The vaccine is incredibly effective. People who have two doses are over 99 per cent of them are going to be immune.

"However, in medicine you never say never and you never say always.

"That means that a very small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated may get measles [but] published information shows measles isn't as bad for those people."

For example, Hoskins said in a group of 1000 people, where 900 were immunised and 100 were not, around 80 of the unvaccinated will get measles, compared to three or four of those who were fully vaccinated.

So far in 2019, there have been 1149 confirmed cases of measles notified in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

The vast majority of those were in the Auckland region.

Measles symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery 'pink eyes', and a rash.

"The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily from person to person through the air," the ministry said. People with measles can infect others from five days before a rash appears until five days after it disappears.

People who suspect they have measles you should stay at home and call a doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116, to avoid potentially spreading the virus to others in waiting rooms.

Children in New Zealand normally get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 15 months and 4 years old as part of the national vaccine schedule.