Measles outbreak: Five new cases in Queenstown

Five new measles cases have been confirmed in Queenstown, bringing confirmed cases in the town to 19.

These most recent cases follow five Queenstown based ski staff who tested positive to the measles virus last Thursday.

Auckland has been in the throes of a measles outbreak for more than six months, and 1131 cases of the highly contagious virus have been confirmed around New Zealand.

SUPPLIED More than 1100 cases of the highly contagious measles virus have been confirmed around New Zealand this year.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said she was asking the Queenstown community to do its bit to stop measles spreading and protect people unable be vaccinated because of age, allergies and medical conditions.

READ MORE:

* Health officials want to prevent spread of measles into Nelson Marlborough

* High-tech snow factory at Coronet Peak could extend ski season

* Babies who travel may need a measles shot at six months, not 12

* 20 measles cases confirmed in Canterbury

"Currently, we are aiming to contain the Queenstown measles outbreak and stop it spreading into other areas," she said.

"If you are a contact of a confirmed case and [have been] asked to be in isolation then please follow those instructions. Or, if you suspect you might have measles, you need to isolate yourself until you know for sure. Don't go to the medical centre or emergency department, call ahead for advice or call Healthline on 0800 611 116."

A drop-in vaccination clinic will operate from 10 Douglas St between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday.

The clinic will provide MMR vaccines for anyone unvaccinated or those older than 4-years-old, who have only had one vaccination. It will not provide early vaccinations to children younger than 4 years or 15 months old.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Alistair Humphrey earlier said people with measles were infectious from five days before developing a rash until five days after the rash appeared, meaning it was possible for a person to transmit the infection before they felt unwell themselves.

Anyone who has been exposed to the disease and is not immune should remain isolated up to 14 days after their exposure.

"This means staying home from school or work and having no contact with unimmunised people. If you are not sure whether you are immune telephone your GP – they can advise you," Humphrey said.

Most people in their 30s and 40s only had one measles vaccination, so are less likely to be immune until they receive another measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination, which is free for some people.

The age at which the first dose of MMR is given has been moved from 15 months, as set out in the national immunisation schedule, to 12 months in Auckland.

In the rest of New Zealand, including Canterbury, there is no change to the schedule except for babies 12 months or older who are travelling to Auckland, who could get the MMR vaccination before 15 months.

More information about measles is available on the Ministry of Health's website.

MEASLES FACTS:

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness spread by contact with respiratory secretions through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms of measles include:

- A respiratory type of illness with dry cough, runny nose, headache.

- Temperature over 38.5C and feeling very unwell.

- A red blotchy rash, which starts on day four or five of the illness, usually on the face before moving to the chest and arms.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to measles or has symptoms, should call their GP any time for free health advice.