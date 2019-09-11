Physiotherapist told ACC he was working more than 24 hours a day

Evans admitted that on 251 occasions between 2013 and 2016 he had invoiced ACC for more than 12 hours of service in one day. (File photo)

A physiotherapist who made false claims to ACC that he had worked more than 24 hours a day on 10 days over three years has been suspended and fined.

Gisborne physiotherapist Michael Evans, director and manager of Third Wave Physiotherapy which practised as Physio4Life in Gisborne, was suspended last month.

The Professional Conduct Committee of the Physiotherapy Board charged Evans late last year for invoicing ACC for more treatment time than he provided. He admitted that on 251 occasions between 2013 and 2016 he had invoiced ACC for more than 12 hours of service in one day, including ten occasions when he invoiced the corporation for more than 24 hours in one day.

He also admitted that on 19 occasions he made claims for two treatments on the same days to the same patient under two different names. And he provided ACC funded treatment to family members on 54 occasions, contrary to corporation rules.

After his admissions the matter went before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

In a decision made last month the tribunal noted that Evans had repaid all invoiced treatments for all days that exceeded a 14 hour day within the three years. That repayment totalled $75,056.81 and was made in mid-2017.

The tribunal said ACC had looked at whether criminal prosecution was appropriate but had decided against it because Evans had taken full responsibility and had made the repayment.

But the tribunal found that Evans's conduct "fell well short" of the conduct expected of a reasonably competent health practitioner and that his actions amounted to "malpractice, negligence and conduct likely to bring discredit to the profession".

The committee sought a penalty of censure, suspension of 3-4 months, a fine of $10,000 and conditions to be imposed on Evans practice for two years.

Evans said any suspension would be disproportionate to the offending and would be overly punitive. He felt a modest fine would be appropriate.

The tribunal noted that Evans had 27 years experience and had worked extensively with ACC patients. It was not plausible that he did not understand the risk he was overcharging ACC, and it was not "simply a case of administrative oversight during busy periods of practice, given the period over which the misconduct occurred".

The tribunal said Evans appeared to lack insight into the seriousness of his misconduct and he sought to minimise the nature of the overclaiming as serious breach of trust to ACC, which was an honesty-based system dependent on the trustworthiness of practitioners and the claims they made.

Evans was censured and suspended from practising for two months. He was also fined $5000 and would have conditions imposed on his practice for 18 months following his suspension. He was ordered to pay $33,738, which was a third of total costs incurred by the tribunal and committee.

Evans told Stuff it had been a trying process but "it was in the past now".

"It was a long process and I wouldn't wish it on anyone. I'm just glad it's over," he said.

He said the clinic would be back up and running in early October.