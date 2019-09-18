Māori psychology school pitched to counter shortage

Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki has an aspiration that could shake up psychology in Aotearoa.

It's a standalone tertiary institute where Māori can study psychology in a way that reflects their culture.

Māori psychologists make up just five per cent of the Kiwi workforce, yet Government data says Māori are about 50 per cent more likely to experience mental distress than non-Māori.

"Ideally we would want our own institution," said Waitoki, a clinical psychologist and University of Waikato researcher.

"We have tried for, I don't know, 20 years to get the university system to change but it won't, so what you have to do is do it yourself."

Waitoki followed her father into psychology and is on a mission to bring more of the Māori culture in - which earned her the Ballin Award from the New Zealand Psychological Society.

"[We have] a mainstream system that has been imported from overseas," she said. "It's very much how do you have a Māori world view in psychology that's more than what we would call window-dressing?"

The profession isn't attracting many Māori: of the almost 4000 psychologists registered in New Zealand, five per cent identify as Māori, the NZ Psychologists Board said.

Some Māori psychology students find training fine, others feel "stripped" of their culture or that it's used to suit others, Waitoki said.

"You might be the one who does karakia, leads the waiata, provides the advice on something Māori."

Waitoki would like to see New Zealand accounts of mental distress used in teaching, and considerations including mauri [life force], connections to the environment and others, and wairua [spirit] being central to practice, not add-ons.

"You've got these children ... who were raised to speak Māori. So why can't they go and see a Māori psychologist who not only speaks Māori but also has been trained to work within a Māori world view?"

Waitoki is part of a team researching this through an $859,000 Marsden-funded project called The embrace of our ancestors: reimagining and recontextualising mātauranga Māori in indigenous psychology.

Statistics from late 2018 show some of the imbalances: Māori make up half of the prison population but there were 12 Māori psychologists on a Department of Corrections team of 164, for example.

More needs to be done to improve mental health outcomes for Māori, NZ Psychologists Board chair John Bushnell​ said.

There are disproportionately few Māori psychologists so it's crucial for non-Māori to know how to relate, he said.

Waitoki's expertise is widely recognised, he said, and she is in an advisory roopu [group] helping the board to clearly spell out what skills are needed.

As the board accredits courses which train psychologists, Bushnell said it can push for changes - such as in recruitment or bicultural competence.

A Māori-focussed tertiary course could produce graduates well-equipped to work in that culture, and would need to go through the standard accreditation process.