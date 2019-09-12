Government announces first stages of plan to restart Mental Health Commission, with five-person team appointed

David Clark and the Government on Sunday also announced a $6 million investment into mental health.

A five-person team has been appointed by the Government to help re-establish and jump-start a mental health and wellbeing commission.

The interim commission, a key recommendation of He Ara Oranga: the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction released earlier this year, was funded in this year's Wellbeing Budget.

The previous National Government closed down the Mental Health Commission in 2012, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believed it was time to bring it back into play.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Government has appointed Hayden Wano as the chair of the initial commission. Wano is of Te Atiawa, Taranaki and Ngāti Awa descent and has more than 40 years of experience in the health sector. (file photo)

"It was held in high regard and did a good job of providing leadership and accelerating progress across the sector. We want it back to hold us and future governments to account."

Ardern, on Thursday, named Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano chair of the interim commission.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark have announced a new mental health and wellbeing commission, they say will help drive better mental health in New Zealand. (file photo)

Supporting him would be Young Māori Business Leader of the Year Kendall Flutey, former MP and health sector champion Kevin Hague, clinical psychologist Julie Wharewera-Mika, and mental health advocate, youth worker and writer Kelly Pope.

"The initial commission will track our progress on the range of actions we're taking to tackle the long-term challenge of improving mental healthcare across New Zealand," Ardern said.

The group would be expected to report back directly to the Minister of Health within a year, helping lay the groundwork for a permanent Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission in February 2021, following legislation to set up the crown entity.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Health Minister David Clark with mental health advocate Mike King make a further announcement on the Government's Suicide Prevention Strategy.

A key focus for the initial commission members would be looking at the wide range of factors that contribute to people's overall mental wellbeing, Health Minister David Clark said.

"That includes looking across social welfare, housing, education and justice as well as talking to those with experience of mental health and addiction."

The announcement follows this week's release of the Suicide Prevention Strategy and Action Plan, which included the establishment of a suicide prevention office to address New Zealand's high rate of suicide.

123RF The initial commission will track government progress on the range of actions it is taking to tackle the long-term challenge of improving mental healthcare across New Zealand.

New Zealand First spokesperson for Health Jenny Marcroft was pleased to see Wano, "one of our country's most experienced health administrators" appointed to lead the commission, which her party helped get over the line.

The commission's key functions, according to its draft terms of reference, would be to monitor the progress of the Government's response to He Ara Oranga, provide advice as needed, identify gaps in information, while also developing a draft model for how a permanent commission might operate.