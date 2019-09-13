Christchurch baby has measles confirmed after trip to Auckland

A second Christchurch baby has contracted measles after travelling to Auckland.

The baby had not received their first dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, routinely given at 15 months, with a second one at 4 years of age.

A measles outbreak in Canterbury from February 16 to May 16 resulted in 38 confirmed cases. Prior to the latest case, there had been one confirmed case since then in July – an unimmunised baby who returned to Christchurch from Auckland.

The baby in the latest case had not been taken to public places while infectious.

Canterbury DHB's community and public health team has been tracing the baby's contacts to check immunisation status and offering vaccination if needed.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Alistair Humphrey said people who were not fully vaccinated against measles should not travel to Auckland.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially life-threatening viral illness.

"It's important to make sure you're immunised two weeks before travelling. It takes up to two weeks for your immunity to develop."

People who are unwell should also not travel.

"If you are unwell, telephone your General Practice team and explain the symptoms," Humphrey said.

People were considered immune if they have received two doses of MMR vaccine, have already had measles previously, or were born before 1969 – people born before this time will have been exposed to measles and most will therefore have had it.

Most people in their 30s and 40s only had one measles vaccination and were less likely to be immune until they received a second MMR vaccination.

Unimmunised people who come within two metres of an infectious person, however briefly, have a 90 per cent chance of contracting measles.

"People are infectious from five days before the onset of the rash until five days after the rash appears, so it is possible to transmit the infection before you feel unwell," Humphrey said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges the NZ public to get immunised against measles.

​Unimmunised people exposed to the virus were advised to remain isolated from seven to 14 days after their exposure."

"This means staying home from school or work and having no contact with unimmunised people. If you are not sure whether you are immune telephone your GP – they can advise you," Humphrey said.

Anyone with measles symptoms or who believes they may have been exposed, could contact their usual general practice 24/7 for additional advice.

If people call their GP Team after hours they can be put through to a nurse who can provide free health advice and advise what to do and where to go if you need to be seen urgently.

More information about the measles outbreak is available at health.govt.nz.