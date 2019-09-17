Parliament 'whisky vs gin' cancer fundraiser is 'disturbing' say health experts

A cancer fundraiser supported by the alcohol industry and hosted by an MP has been condemned by health experts.

Labour MP Louisa Wall, an ambassador for the Gynaecological Cancer Foundation (NZGCF) and Health Select Committee chair, is hosting a 'Whisky vs Gin' event as part of Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month.

The event, a partnership with Spirits New Zealand, has been criticised by doctors and public health groups given the known link between alcohol and cancer.

Supplied Manurewa MP and chair of Parliament's Health Select Committee, Louisa Wall, is co-hosting a 'Whisky vs Gin' fundraising event for a cancer foundation, to the dismay of public health professionals.

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson said it was a "very disturbing partnership".

Alcoholic beverages are classified as a group 1 carcinogen – even light to moderate alcohol consumption increases cancer risk, the International Agency for Research on Cancer says.

Alcohol has been linked to seven different cancers, including New Zealand's most common cancers: breast and bowel.

SUPPLIED MP Louisa Wall said the Gynaecological Cancer Foundation's 'Whisky vs Gin' event was being held "with the assistance" of Spirits New Zealand.

On Facebook, Wall promoted the "fantastic event, where two of our favourite spirits go head-to-head with delicious whiskys and gins on offer through the night".

"We will take this opportunity to talk about signs and symptoms of the five gynaecological cancers," she wrote.

The funds from the $70-a-head tickets would be donated to the organisation, she said on Facebook.

The two-hour event is due to take place at Bowen House – at Parliament – next Wednesday.

Jackson said there was "no safe level of alcohol use when it comes to cancer".

123RF Alcohol has been strongly linked to at least seven different types of cancers.

She said she could "totally understand" the need for the Gynaecological Cancer Foundation to raise funds, but encouraged the charity to seek alternative partnerships.

"The association between the alcohol industry and a cancer funding event is just wrong."

One GP said she was "astounded" by the event, and hoped it "wouldn't go ahead".

Another GP said the "irony was palpable".

Health Minister Dr David Clark told Stuff he had "decided not to attend" the event given the link between alcohol and cancer.

On Facebook, Wall said she did not support prohibition and said the organisation had previously partnered with Spirits NZ to fundraise.

STUART GRANGE Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson encouraged the Gynaecological Cancer Foundation to find other fundraising sponsorship.

"I do drink alcohol as do others and some may choose to attend this event knowing all ticket sales will go to NZGCF given September is Gynaecological Cancers (sic) month," she posted in response to the backlash.

"Spirits New Zealand are trying to help role model host responsibility and how we should consume alcohol, including with food, whilst promoting our local producers and supporting worthwhile charities," Wall told Stuff on Tuesday afternoon.

Wall said she believed "we should work with industry where possible", and if there were opportunities for partnerships these "should be realised without condemnation".

The Cancer Society said it was not in a position to comment on the event.

However, it recommended New Zealanders limit the amount of alcohol they consume or "do not drink if they wish to reduce their risk of developing cancer".

It also said the Government should implement policies that "meaningfully reduce" the availability and promotion of alcohol in New Zealand.

Alcohol harm was estimated to cost the country about $7 billion each year.

In 2010, alcohol-attributable cancers killed 337,400 people worldwide, the World Health Organisation said.

A spokeswoman for the Gynaecological Cancer Foundation board of trustees said the event was a two-hour function, which was about educating women on the five gynaecological cancers.

"To suggest that the Gynaecological Charity encourages binge or heavy drinking is completely out of the question," she said.

"It is hosted in Parliament, by reputable, conscientious Members of Parliament, in the same manner that many other health-associated charities do every year.

"It is designed to be a pleasant and social function with a serious undertone."

NZGCF and Louisa Wall had no sponsorship arrangement nor funding with any beverage or alcohol supplier, she said.