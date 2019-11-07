Measles outbreak: Warning after passenger with measles took flight from Samoa to Auckland

People who flew from Apia to Auckland on Saturday morning may have been exposed to measles. (file photo)

Passengers on a flight from Samoa to Auckland may have been exposed to measles after travelling with someone who did not know they had the illness.

The New Zealand resident flew home on Samoa Airways flight OL731 on Saturday, November 2, which departed Apia at 7am and arrived in Auckland around 10.15am.

The passenger went into isolation shortly after arriving back in New Zealand, Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Maria Poynter said on Thursday.

The news came as Samoa battled its own measles outbreak, where three people were thought to have died from the disease.

READ MORE:

* Auckland measles outbreak: Latest confirmed cases, warnings and advice

* Three killed by measles epidemic in Samoa

* Measles epidemic in New Zealand not surprising say academics

* What the measles epidemic says about New Zealand

Poynter said people who may have been in contact with the infected passenger should be vigilant for the symptoms of measles.

These included a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore, red eyes. Within a few days a rash started on the face and neck and spreaded to the rest of the body.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF People on the flight who were pregnant, have weakened immune systems or were travelling with an infant under 12 months should contact their doctor today or tomorrow, public health experts say.

It could take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms.

Anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airports' departure or arrival areas around the same time should watch for symptoms from around this Saturday, Poynter said.

Passengers who have been told they have a weakened immune system, those who have a baby under 12 months who travelled with them, or those who are pregnant should talk to their doctor on Thursday or Friday, she said.

New Zealand has been experiencing the worst measles outbreak it has seen in more than two decades, with close to 2000 cases across the country so far this year.

RNZ Samoans are flocking to hospitals and clinics on Savaii and Upolu after news of two more measles related deaths.

Earlier this month, immunologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris expressed her shame and anger that New Zealand had "exported" measles to Samoa.

"It was inevitable that we would export this to Samoa. The situation in Samoa is well known that they have very low levels of immunity there," she told Radio New Zealand.

If you were on the flight and unsure whether you're immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.