The Northland town where parents refuse immunisation, despite kids dying

For the one-year anniversary of Alexis Albert's death, her family took a big cake to the pā where she's buried. They sang and shared memories of the 7-year-old – one of three Northlanders who died in a meningococcal outbreak.

Alexis' mother Rowshae remembers the panic as the diarrhoea and vomiting she thought were flu symptoms morphed into delusion and bruising. Alexis was rushed from tiny Hikurangi to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

She remembers the feeling of powerlessness, even as she clung to hope.

"The shock and everything that was happening during that time was a nightmare I don't think any parent would want to go through."

Now, the family tries to forget that awful memory and to instead remember the things that were special to Alexis. She loved the sea, the park and gymnastics; reading and spelling; she loved netball and singing, reading the Bible and helping mum cook.

"I miss everything about her," Rowshae says. "Her voice and waking up to her every morning – she loved coming into my room. Just her presence. Just her."

Supplied Hikurangi School pupil Alexis Albert, 7, died from meningitis caused by meningococcal W last year. She was a keen netballer.

After Alexis' death, in July 2018, the whole family was vaccinated against the disease. The four kids had always received their scheduled jabs, but meningococcal was not among them.

"I never really took vaccines that seriously, until it did happen to my daughter."

She campaigned to increase awareness of meningococcal symptoms. She also talked to friends about vaccination. Some of those conversations delivered a surprise.

PORTRAIT OF A VACCINE REJECTION HOTSPOT

The Northland town of Hikurangi has a primary school, two churches, a pub, several early childhood centres, and an unusually high number of children whose parents have opted not to vaccinate.

That makes it a curious contradiction. After Alexis died, the town was so committed to protecting its kids that it rallied to raise $18,000 for meningococcal vaccinations for those who didn't qualify for the government's free jab scheme. But behind the apparent immunisation fervour, new statistics show Hikurangi has more than double the national proportion of children whose parents refuse vaccines.

In 2018, parents of about one in seven Hikurangi kids declined one or more jabs, or opted to remove their children from the immunisation register altogether.

That's well shy of the country's worst vaccine refusal hotspots such as Takaka, where almost half of eligible 5-year-olds went unvaccinated in 2018. But it stands out because it doesn't fit the traditional stereotype of vaccine refusal hotspots being white, middle-class, alternative-lifestyle communities.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Rowshae Albert, and family, lost seven-year-old Alexis - a Hikurangi School student - to meningococcal disease last year.

On the deprivation map, Hikurangi is a crimson splodge of poverty in a pink ocean of relative wealth. Of its 1400 residents, 45 per cent identify as Māori, compared with 10 per cent in Takaka. More than a third of its people have no formal educational qualification, compared with a quarter in Takaka.

Stuff's analysis of 2018 vaccination refusal data shows suburbs with high vaccine rejection rates tend to have above-average proportions of Europeans. However, Hikurangi's high rate could be an example of an emerging seep of vaccine hesitancy or anti-vaxx attitudes into lower socio-economic areas, fuelled by misinformation multiplying on social media.

When Rowshae discussed immunisation with Hikurangi friends, several mothers made it clear they did not support vaccination. Those conversations were challenging, "because they were very very strong on their values".

While she respects their right to choose, she believes experiencing the frightening nightmare of a child with a fatal illness would change their mind.

"When a mother is actually facing the situation, that would really change their perspective of the vaccine."

Coming from Auckland, where vaccination information was everywhere, Rowshae wonders if smaller communities get less information.

"I've spoken to a lot of families up here who do prefer not to vaccine their children because they've never been sick. They've never had health issues, so they just don't see what the point of it is."

Supplied The Hikurangi community organised and funded a meningococcal vaccination campaign for its children.

TRACKING THE CAUSE

Down the road at Hikurangi Primary School, principal Bruce Crawford is exasperated.

"Idiot bloody flat earthers," he says of those who opt not to immunise their children. Just under 20 per cent of the school's pupils are not vaccinated, despite the school pushing vaccination hard.

He puts the town's high jab refusal rates down to some parents choosing not to vaccinate for religious reasons, and five or six middle-class Māori whose views he believes are rooted in misinformation.

"They say go online and you'll find it there. And you go: what you're seeing is pseudoscience written by bloody idiots who've got no idea what they're talking about. I've given up trying to argue with them."

In the 16 years he's been principal, negative attitudes towards vaccinations seem to have increased, although coverage rates are improving in the school's new 5-year-olds.

While the meningococcal outbreak appeared to sway some teeterers – the group experts call "vaccine hesitants" – it had no impact on the hard-core refusers, Crawford says.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Samoa's fatal measles crisis has been blamed on a rise in parents rejecting vaccinations, following the death of two babies due to incorrect vaccine preparation.

The Healthy Hikurangi Trust helped organise the meningococcal fundraising and vaccination campaign. Trustee Paulette Crowther says only nine children out of 203 had parents who opted out.

"We had two children from this area who actually passed away and one who almost died. I think that gave parents an awful fright."

However, in a low socio-economic population where many are more concerned about making ends meet than doing deep health research, misinformation can spread rapidly, such as on the community's active Facebook page, Crowther says.

"If somebody doesn't like something and posts it, you find that all of a sudden there are 50 people who don't like it."

The 2018 deaths of two babies in Samoa after incorrect preparation of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine added to fears, she says.

The town's demographic is also changing, with more people owning their own homes.

"That brings different attitudes and a different standard of living."

A VACCINE REFUSER'S PERSPECTIVE

With the Auckland measles epidemic threatening to export its life-threatening spotty misery north, Crawford asked the school board to remind parents that, in the event of an outbreak, unvaccinated children would have to stay home.

That caused friction with the board chairperson, Jodi Hauraki, whose three children are not vaccinated.

Hauraki ticks most of the boxes experts cite as reasons why parents reject immunisations. She does not trust vaccine ingredients or safety testing, and knows someone whose child died of sudden infant death syndrome three days after having vaccinations.

"I have three unvaccinated children and I myself am unvaccinated. That's because my mother was a nurse and she'd done research so I wasn't vaccinated. I too, when I had children over 11 years ago, researched and the research showed me that I would not poison my children or inject them with that because I don't feel and I have not seen any information to show that vaccination is safe and effective."

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF New Zealand's measles outbreak has prompted several politicians and doctors to suggest making vaccination compulsory.

She says she gets her information online through Google, including from official scientific sources such as America's Centers​ for Disease Control (CDC) and scientific research hub PubMed. She believes she should be left to make her own parenting decisions, rather than being dismissed as a "flat earther".

"I take parenting very seriously ... An unvaccinated mother doesn't love their children any less ... I don't go round wearing a sign saying my children are unvaccinated. I don't go round judging people. I don't go round telling people you should not vaccinate. All I want for people is true, informed consent and people not to get pissed off when you say 'Hey, I don't vaccinate'."

Alexis' death did not change her mind, because she says there's no proof she would not have died if she'd been vaccinated.

However, her views suggest Hauraki is a victim of misinformation. Asked which vaccine ingredients concern her, she cites mercury. While some vaccines have historically used a preservative called Thimerosal, which contained mercury, New Zealand medicine safety regulator Medsafe confirms no vaccines on the current New Zealand Immunisation Schedule contain mercury.

The CDC also notes Thimerosal is safe, as it contains a different kind of mercury than the type that causes mercury poisoning, and reiterates that it is not used in any childhood vaccinations.

Hauraki also expresses the common belief that, while drugs go through rigorous safety testing, vaccines don't. Medsafe group manager Chris James says vaccines are considered prescription medicines and go through the same process to test their quality, safety and effectiveness.

"They must show that their vaccines are manufactured at accredited sites in a tightly controlled manner to high quality standards. They must also conduct extensive human clinical studies to show that their vaccines are safe and effective in the target populations, and the results from these studies must meet at least the same threshold for benefit vs risk as other types of medicine."

Any vaccine reactions are also closely monitored, James says.

Asked whether vaccine hesitancy is spreading to lower socio-economic areas in Northland, the district health board refused an interview. In a statement, school and community clinical services manager Kathryn Bowmar says immunisation coverage does not vary greatly by deprivation levels, and healthcare workers take extra steps to immunise children living in poverty and poor housing, as they are at higher risk of infectious diseases.

"Vaccine hesitancy occurs in all populations around the world, despite overwhelming evidence that immunisations are safe and effective."

BEVAN READ Northland GP Lance O'Sullivan has called for immunisation to be mandatory, with financial penalties for failing to comply.

NO JAB, NO PAY?

The meningococcal jabs the Hikurangi community worked hard to fund were given by family doctor, and National Party associate health spokesman, Shane Reti.

He's surprised to learn the town has a high rate of parents declining vaccines.

"I had to go back two or three times for those who were so terribly disappointed they'd missed out."

Asked what could be done to improve immunisation rates, Reti favours education and encouragement over making vaccination mandatory, and penalising those who opt out.

"I continue to back parents and say, if we put the best scientific information from people with credibility, people they know and trust in the community, people will make the right choice."

That puts him at odds with his party leader Simon Bridges, new National candidate and former Air New Zealand boss Christopher Luxon, high-profile Northland GP Lance O'Sullivan, and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

The National Party's social issues discussion document suggests cutting benefits to sole parents who fail to immunise their children. Luxon suggests going further, by cutting Working for Families payments. O'Sullivan has suggested both benefit cuts for the unvaccinating poor and higher tax rates for the anti-vaxx rich.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Immunisation refusers often have concerns about the ingredients, and safety testing of vaccinations.

The movement has its roots in Australia's "No Jab, No Pay" policy. In 1999, the government made vaccination compulsory to access maternity benefits. The change was part of a seven-point plan to improve immunisation rates, which included setting up a national register to track childhood immunisations. Over the following three years, Australia's immunisation rate increased from about 80 to 90 per cent.

Until 2015, parents could get a "conscientious objection" exemption, after talking to a health professional. From 1999 to 2014, the percentage of exemptions mushroomed from 0.23 per cent to 1.8 per cent.

As a result, the government introduced No Jab, No Pay, which meant non-vaccinating parents lost access to three state payments, worth up to $16,000 a year. The conscientious objection exemption was removed. From 2015 to 2019, immunisation rates for 5-year-olds jumped from 92.6 per cent to 94.8 per cent.

Julie Leask, a Sydney Nursing School professor specialising in improving vaccination rates, says the jury is still out on the benefits of mandating vaccination. The 1999 improvements were more likely to be attributable to the new immunisation register, she says.

"The idea you simply introduce a requirement and you magically increase your vaccination rates is erroneous."

123RF Experts say health authorities need to step up campaigns about the impacts of vaccine-preventable diseases.

While immunisation rates increased following No Jab, No Pay, the question is at what cost. Because the payments are means-tested, it's only the poor who suffer, Leask says.

"So the rich get to keep their beliefs, the poor don't."

And while the policy can be a useful reminder for those who simply haven't got around to vaccinating, it's unlikely to change the mind of hard-core anti-vaxxers, she says.

There's also the risk steadfast anti-vaxxers dig in harder and make more noise, spreading their views to more parents. While the conscientious objection system meant those parents had to at least discuss their decision, No Jab, No Pay alienates them completely from the health system, causing conflict with family doctors.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Hikurangi School principal Bruce Crawford supports barring unvaccinated children from school.

NO JAB, NO PLAY?

Crawford reckons the solution is obvious.

"It's quite simple: the Government gets draconian and says that no kid goes to school unless they are vaccinated ... At some stage the safety and welfare of the community has to take precedence."

Some Australian states also have a version of that concept, dubbed No Jab, No Play, which prevents unvaccinated children attending preschool. But that means kids lose out - which Leask points out is the opposite of the point of immunisation programmes.

While it's convenient for politicians to blame falling immunisation rates on individual decisions, she says evidence shows the biggest changes come from system-wide change, such as making it easier for parents to vaccinate.

"You want to extinguish the fires where they really are, not where you imagine them to be ... Requirements can improve vaccination rates if they're implemented after taking care of primary care and vaccination access. However, it's wise to have an exemption for people who actively refuse vaccination. And the penalty should not disadvantage children."

Supplied Auckland University vaccine researcher Helen Petousis-Harris says immunisation access issues need to be fixed before contemplating making vaccination compulsory.

Hauraki says the idea of forcing parents to vaccinate is "horrible" and No Jab, No Play is "pretty absurd", as vaccinated and unvaccinated children still mix at other public places, such as stadiums and playgrounds.

She also rejects the notion she should vaccinate her children to help reach the "herd immunity" needed to protect those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

"My duty is not to you or the herd, my duty is to me and my children."

Auckland University immunisation researcher Helen Petousis-Harris says removing welfare payments could be considered, once problems with access and communication are fixed.

Action is needed to prevent the online spread of misinformation – both by setting rules about what is acceptable, and by health groups countering anti-vaxx messages on social media.

The government also needs to step up information campaigns to show the reality of vaccine-preventable diseases and debunk anti-vaccination myths.

"Health promotion should be ongoing, because you get a new wave of parents every year. What you did 10 years ago means nothing to the parents of today."

If that – and measures to make it easier for children to get vaccinated – don't work, then and only then should penalties be considered, Petousis-Harris says.

"I haven't heard anything about changes or moves to improve either the access to services or the communication strategy, so at the moment I'm not that optimistic. I think it's a shame to be having such a potentially divisive conversation without actually looking at what the problem might be – and attacking the source of the problem – rather than what might be a temporary Band-Aid."

Back in Hikurangi, Rowshae now takes the opportunity to vaccinate at every chance, "to get all the protection you can".

"The stakes are high."