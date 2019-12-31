Battle to stop 'mastermind' sex disease

Jo Hicks spends most work days in the company of tens of thousands of tiny masterminds.

To the uninitiated, the gonorrhoea colonies resemble simple specks on an agar dish.

But to Hicks the seemingly inconsequential dots are the source of endless fascination - and motivation.

It's no idle boast to say the Waikato University lecturer's research, if successful, could help lead to the demise of this ancient disease.

TOM LEE/STUFF Waikato University biochemistry lecturer Dr Jo Hicks has been awarded almost $250,000 to research a new way of treating gonorrhoea.

Indications are gonorrhoea has infected men and women for as long as humans have strolled the earth. The World Health Organisation lists the infection as the second most common bacterial STI globally.

And it seems intent on sticking around.

There's evidence it's becoming harder to treat with a recent case in the United Kingdom of a man being infected with a strain of gonorrhoea resistant to standard treatments.

In New Zealand, gonorrhoea rates have increased significantly since 2015, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) reports.

All this adds importance to the work of Hicks and her team.

Earlier this year, the biochemistry lecturer was awarded about $250,000 from the Health Research Council to study a new way of wiping out the sexually transmitted infection. The grant will fund three years of study.

Gonorrhoea is typically treated with a combination of two antibiotics and can infect males and females. It's spread by having unprotected sex with someone who's infected or from mother-to-child during childbirth. In females, about 50 per cent are asymptomatic, meaning they will have an infection but show no symptoms.

Gonorrhoea is different to syphilis and chlamydia in that it can take up genes or DNA from the environment and incorporate it into its genome - what scientists call horizontal gene transfer.

"It's the ultimate way of gaining resistance," Hicks explains.

"Gonorrhoea really is the mastermind of bacteria. It's amazing how adaptable it is and how it can build up resistance to antibiotics. It's also really interesting how it can interact with our immune system."

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Hamilton Sexual Health clinical director Dr Jane Morgan.

On the front line

The difficulties posed by gonorrhoea aren't the only challenges facing sexual health professionals, with rates of other STIs such as syphilis also on the increase.

Dr Jane Morgan deals with the reality of New Zealand's rising STI rates on a daily basis.

She and the Hamilton Sexual Health team see 40 to 50 people each day.

The reason for STIs' resurgence is multifaceted, Morgan explains.

High rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis infections typically reflect times of great social change, Morgan says, such as during wartime or natural disasters, when there is forced migration away from strong connections.

"For most people, they're having fewer sexual partners and most people are actually having less sex," she says.

"Eighty per cent of the population is thriving and 20 per cent of the population isn't thriving and these are the people that have intolerable levels of stress or distress. Mental health issues, drugs and alcohol, and family violence strongly predict STI risk."

New Zealand's worsening STI epidemic is far from an isolated phenomenon, with similar trends across other Western countries.

A report put out by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in October found cases of gonorrhoea, chlamydia and syphilis had risen in the United States for the past five years in a row.

For those who say New Zealand's STI rates don't impact them - think again.

Despite best intentions, it's incredibly unusual for someone to go through life without experiencing severe distress at some point, Morgan says.

"If a relationship breaks down and you go out drinking with your mates, and have unplanned sex when there are high rates of infection in the community, then your risk is much much higher than when there are low rates of infection."

Chlamydia is the most commonly reported STI in New Zealand, although rates have been relatively stable since 2013.

Frustrating efforts to combat the country's STI rates has been decades of underfunding for people to have easy access to sexual health care, Morgan says.

Added to that has been a lack of funding for STI research.

"Sexual health is always the easiest thing to get cut or the last thing to get funded," Morgan argues.

SUPPLIED Auckland University Associate Professor and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles.

Her frustration is echoed by other experts.

In 2018, Auckland University Associate Professor and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles wrote a Stuff column about her unsuccessful efforts to get funding to educate teens about chlamydia.

Because very little health research funding is ring-fenced for specific things, STI proposals end up competing with cancer research and everything else, Wiles says.

"What gets funded then depends on who wrote the application, who assessed it, what biases were at play in the decision-making, what other applicants and applications you are up against, and how much money is in the pot," she says.

"When there isn't much money in the pot, decision makers are generally pretty conservative and tend to support 'safe pairs of hands' with good track records, i.e people they've been funding for years."

Call to act

In June, the Health Ministry launched a national syphilis action plan in an effort to bring down infection rates.

There were 575 syphilis cases reported in the 12 months to June, provisional data from ESR shows. In 2013, there were 82 cases.

Men who have sex with men make up approximately 70 per cent of all syphilis cases. In recent years there has been an increase in cases among heterosexuals.

And that's significant, says ESR public health physician Dr Jill Sherwood.

"The important message about syphilis is it's increasing and the really important message is who it's occurring in," she says.

"It is not just a problem for men who have sex with men [MSM]. The cases are increasing in MSM, they're increasing in women ... everybody needs to be concerned about having safe sex."

Of particular concern is the rise of congenital syphilis - which is when the infection is passed on from mother to baby during pregnancy. Since 2016, there have been 10 confirmed and probable cases of congenital syphilis.

New maternal syphilis guidelines and educational resources for midwives are part of the ministry's action plan.

Health Ministry's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay​ says the ministry is committed to reversing the rise in STI cases. The syphilis action plan has several recommendations designed to address concerns across all STIs.

A key plank of the action plan is the promotion of condom use and regular STI testing.

SUPPLIED Body Positive executive director Mark Fisher.

Routine STI testing is also advocated by Body Positive, a peer support organisation providing support to people living with HIV/AIDS.

Body positive executive director Mark Fisher says stigma is a major issue when dealing with STIs.

Feelings of shame can deter people from getting tested or seeking early treatment.

"We work on the model of get tested, get treated, tell your sexual contact," Fisher says.

"The only way we'll stop STIs is by getting rid of that barrier around getting tested. The reason why we have an epidemic of syphilis is because people aren't getting tested."

Getting real

For Morgan, combating STIs starts with having quality sexuality and reproductive health education at schools.

Contributing to the STI crisis has been a mismatch between the education delivered in schools and the real world.

"The old style sex education is just not complex enough to give people the tools that they need for modern living," Morgan says.

"It's very authoritarian, saying don't have sex and if you do you must use a condom. And then there's the very permissive message that people get through social media and the internet which is saying anything goes."

In 2017, the Education Review Office (ERO) examined how well sexuality education was being taught in schools. Of the 116 primary and secondary schools assessed, 52 per cent delivered sexuality education "very well" or "well". The remaining schools taught sexuality "somewhat well" or "not well at all".

Sexuality education is a compulsory subject from years 1 to 10 and an elective subject at years 11 to 13. Parents can withdraw their child from sexuality education if they want.

Education Ministry's associate deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement, Pauline Cleaver, said the ERO results implied gaps in its programmes.

In response, the ministry is developing new sexuality education resources and refreshing its guidance.

The refreshed guidance will have a stronger emphasis on all types of relationships. It will also link to broader themes around wellbeing and mental health.

TOM LEE/STUFF Dr Jo Hicks examines gonorrhoea colonies on an agar plate inside one of Waikato University's physical containment laboratories.

At Waikato University, Hicks and her team have made exciting progress in their research into gonorrhoea.

They've identified a process they think is essential for the bacteria to grow and survive. The process involves three enzymes.

"We've worked out a three dimensional structure of one of the enzymes in the process which is a massive advancement. If we know what it looks like in three dimensions, we can then know what to put in it to jam it up."

Hicks will collaborate with Victoria University staff who will use their computational screening programme to screen one to two million different compounds that might stop the vital process from working.

Armed with those computational results, Hicks will take the top compounds identified and test them to see if they inhibit gonorrhoea's growth.

If Hicks finds a compound that is a good candidate for a new antibiotic, it will then have to go into clinical trials.

Taking a drug through clinical trials can take 10 years and cost lots of money.

"That's when you start looking abroad to pharmaceutical companies who have the manpower and the money to be able to do these clinical trials," she says

In 2017, the World Health Organisation named gonorrhoea on its list of "priority pathogens", a catalogue of bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health.

If left untreated, gonorrhoea can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and, in extreme cases, arthritis.

Hicks says new treatment regimes are desperately needed.

"With air travel and global movement, someone goes on holiday, does whatever they decide to do on holiday, and then brings back drug resistant STI into New Zealand.

"If gonorrhoea rates continue to increase and our treatment options decrease, then it's quite a scary prospect."

TOM LEE/STUFF Dr Jo Hicks and her team are investigating the use of antibiotics that target gonorrhoea's central metabolism with a view to disrupting the bacteria's growth

By the numbers

* 32,045 cases of chlamydia reported in the 12 months to March 31, 2019.

* 5994 Gonorrhoea cases reported in the 12 months ending June 30, 2019.

* 575 cases of syphilis provisionally reported in the 12 months to June 30, 2019.