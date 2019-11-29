Patients deserve to know about waiting times - DHB boss

Patients are having their hopes dashed by being put on waiting lists for elective surgery when there is no chance they will be seen within the four month threshold.

The interim chief executive of the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Craig Climo, has told management that more control was required over the number of people entering the system.

He said a recent visit by Health Ministry officials had seen them criticise the board's performance and while senior doctors were naturally concerned about excluding people who needed treatment, "admitting more does not alter capacity and does not allow more to be seen and treated".

﻿DHBs were required to ensure people did not wait longer than four months for elective surgery.

Chris Hillock Hawke's Bay DHB interim chief executive officer Craig Climo.

A recent report by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists pointed to trends that suggested a huge growth in unmet need for elective surgery and non-urgent medical treatment, possibly due to budget constraints, a rise in acute cases and the increase in complexity of non-acute cases.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Ian Powell said every DHB had been affected by a surge in demand for acute services.

"It used to be associated with winter, but now it's year-round. The number of patients who are acutely ill is growing and we do know the growth in demand is greater than population growth," Powell said.

SUPPLIED Ian Powell, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said every DHB had been affected by a surge in demand for acute services..

Climo believed the public should be better informed about the number of people who would benefit from treatment but can't access it, and he did not think it should be left to senior doctors to manage patients' expectations.

It was an issue of capacity, he said.

In the past five years inpatient admissions had increased 22.2 per cent in the region, nearly twice the national figure of 11.8 per cent. The number of acute patients had increased by 30 per cent over that period and that had a huge impact.

"We do not have enough capacity to see and treat people at what we think is a reasonable level of access to services. Nobody here is happy with it," he said.

More funding was needed in the primary health area and for caring people in their own home, with the hospital only for those with the highest need, he said.

General Practitioner and board member of Tu Ora Compass (PHO) Richard Medlicott said long waits for surgeries also put pressure on GPs.

"That pressure is two-fold, because on one hand we made a referral and we want patients to be seen for a reason and until their seen, there's that clinical responsibility for us to manage that patient," he said.

"Patients also put pressure on us to put pressure back on the service to get to be seen, which we're willing to do but it adds to our workload."

ANDRE CHUMKO While senior doctors were naturally concerned about excluding people who needed treatment, "admitting more does not alter capacity and does not allow more to be seen and treated". said Hawke's Bay DHB interim ceo Craig Climo.

Funding for the HBDHB was not looking rosy, with a deficit of $14.6 million projected for 2020/21 - much more than the planned $8m, and in a report to the board this week Climo said he was concerned that operating results this year and next would not be met without negative impacts on services.

The strain demand was putting on staff was raised by senior clinicians in a letter to the board in May in which they expressed concern around the increasing workload due to the increasing number of acute presentations to the hospital, and the need for capital investment.

Climo said the best way to ascertain the level of unmet need may be to conduct a door-to-door health survey as that would capture those people who needed medical attention but had never sought it.

He said it was time the public knew the level of need in the community.

"The public is entitled to know, and it's not as if it's a secret. My motivation is about supporting the clinicians ... They're having these conversations every single day with patients and they deserve our support."