Children buying vapes as 90 per cent of online vape stores don't ask for ID: study

Just 10 per cent of New Zealand websites selling vaping products require customers to prove they are 18 or older before purchase, according to new research.

University of Otago public health experts analysed how e-cigarettes and e-liquids were marketed online for the first time in New Zealand.

Their study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, found the majority of e-retailers in the industry failed to prevent children and teenagers from accessing their products.

The vendors also lacked adequate consumer information, the study said, with 68 per cent of the 59 websites having no health warnings and only a quarter mentioning nicotine addiction.

Nearly half, 47 per cent, of the sites displayed a pop-up box where users had to "verify" their age by ticking a check box to confirm they were older than 18 before they could access the site.

But only six out of 59 required customers to provide ID, such as a driver's licence or passport, to complete their order.

The study noted that the products were priced at rates many children and teenagers could likely afford - the cheapest e-cigarette cost $9.95 and a 10ml e-liquid refill sold for as little as $3.50.

Tony Dejak A new study indicates youth could easily buy vaping products online. (File photo)

Almost all of the websites (92 per cent) had social media pages, none of which had any health warnings.

Selling vaping products to people under the age of 18 is illegal in New Zealand.

However, associate professor George Thomson, who co-authored the study, said the findings showed the Government was failing to enforce the legislation.

The researchers were calling for stricter regulation, including a requirement for online stores to use a government-led e-ID system, similar to technology used in other countries to prevent youth from accessing gambling websites.

SUPPLIED Associate professor George Thomson from the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, Wellington

"[The] Government needs to devise and test effective warnings for nicotine addiction and vaping harms, and require all online vape marketing pages to feature visually salient health warnings," Thomson said.

"International research has found warnings may reduce uptake among adolescents."

He recommended the government also consider restricting sweet flavoured e-liquids commonly used by youth.

The study comes after more than 60 people from health organisations, tertiary institutions and schools signed an open to letter to associate minister of health Jenny Salesa, who is in charge of reviewing vaping legislation, asking her for an urgent law change.

Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand spokesman Jonathan Devery said the industry had been trying its best to self regulate but had no guidelines from the government.

His business Vapo and others put R18 stickers on its online orders which required couriers to check ID on delivery. Devery said this method was also used by the alcohol industry.

"I would be incredibly disappointed and surprised if vape vendors would sell to kids."

Asking customers to upload their ID to vape vendors websites came with privacy issues, but Devery would "absolutely" support the roll out of a Government-led e-ID programme such as using Real Me to vaping websites.

Salesa's office did not respond to requests for comment.