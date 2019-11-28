Measles outbreak: Samoan measles-related deaths rise to 39, infected passenger flies to Auckland

Dr Maria Poynter of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service advises what to do if you suspect you may have contracted measles.

The number of measles-related deaths in Samoa has risen to 39.

The news came as Auckland's public health service warned that passengers on a flight from Samoa to Auckland last week may have been exposed to measles.

It it believed to be at least the fifth case on a flight between the two locations this month.

123RF There are almost 3000 measles cases in Samoa, with 39 resulting in death.

On Thursday, the Samoan Government confirmed there had been 2936 measles cases reported since the outbreak began, with 250 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

"To date, 39 measles-related deaths have been recorded."

Of those deaths, six were up to 5 months old, nine were between 6 and 11 months old and 20 were aged 1-4.

One death was of a child aged between 10-14 and two were teens between 15 and 19.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said on Thursday it had been notified of a passenger on board Samoan Airlines flight OL731 who had been diagnosed with measles.

The flight departed Apia, Samoa at 7am on November 23 and landed in Auckland at 10.10am.

ARPHS said passengers who were on the flight and were unaware of their immunisation status should contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

ARPHS medical officer of health Dr Maria Poynter said any passengers should see their doctor urgently if they were under 12 months of age and not immunised, if they had a weakened immune system, or if they were pregnant and knew they are not immune.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you're not immune to measles, either because you haven't been vaccinated or you haven't had the disease previously," Dr Poynter said.

Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body."

For more information or advice on measles, contact Healthline or visit the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.