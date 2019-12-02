Doctor ordered to apologise over care of man 'significantly' injured after being hit in the eye with a firework

The opthalmologist initially diagnosed the man's injury as superficial based on a phone consult. It was later discovered that he'd suffered a "significant thermal and chemical burn", requiring surgery.

A 19-year-old who was unable to see after being hit in the eye with a firework was failed by a specialist who treated his injury, a health watchdog has found.

In a report released on Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan found an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) in breach of the patients' rights code for failures in the man's care.

In November 2017, the man - referred to as Mr A - went to an emergency department in severe pain after being hit with a firework. He had first-degree burns to his eyelid, swelling, singed eyelashes, and a non-reactive pupil.

An ED doctor phoned the on-call ophthalmologist for advice, who diagnosed the injury as superficial. It was later found the man had a "significant" corneal injury, requiring surgery and a month's stay in hospital.

Mr A was taken to hospital by a friend about 9.45pm. He was unable to open his left eye himself, so an ED doctor had to do it manually.

She noticed it was "significantly burned" and not moving, with dead tissue present, the report stated.

She called in a second ED doctor, referred to in the report as Dr D. He noted the severity of Mr A's injury, and quickly consulted a specialist (ophthalmologist) for how to treat it, referred to as Dr B.

123rf A specialist failed to assess a 19-year-old's injury after being hit in the eye with a firework in a 'timely and appropriate manner", the Health and Disability Commission has found.

The ophthalmologist was told the injury was caused by a firework, and Mr A's symptoms. He diagnosed the injury as a superficial thermal burn.

He advised Dr D to irrigate Mr A's eye, carry out further testing, and provide him with ointment and pain medication to use before he could be reviewed by the eye clinic a few days later.

The PH of Mr A's eye returned to a normal level after being irrigated, and Mr A regained some sight. Further testing found Mr A had a significant corneal injury.

When he came back to the clinic three days later, a different ophthalmologist diagnosed him with a "severe thermal and chemical burn".

He lost almost all of his corneal epithelium (the barrier protecting the cornea) and much of his conjunctival epithelium (which lines the inside of the eyelids and covers the sclera, the white part of the eye).

He was admitted to another DHB the following day, where he required surgery to graft conjunctiva from one eye to another. He was in hospital for a month.

During the investigation, the ophthalmologist claimed the ED doctor had not told him the firework hit Mr A in the eye directly, that there was debris in the eye, or offered to show him photographs.

However, Allan found the ED doctor gave the ophthalmologist enough information to "alert him to the possibility" the man's injury might be severe, requiring Dr B assess Mr A himself.

Dr B's failure to attend ED meant the man's injury was not assessed "appropriately in a timely manner", and as such he failed to provide the man with "reasonable care and skill", Allan said.

Allan recommended the ophthalmologist apologise to the man, and reflect on his "failure to seek sufficient information" from the ED doctor.