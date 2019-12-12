Taranaki DHB confident with new laboratory company despite concerns from union

Many Medlab staff will be retained by the new provider of lab services in Taranaki, however two microbiologists will lose their jobs.

Taranaki District Health Board says it is confident its new community laboratory services deal will work, despite some samples having to be sent to Wellington.

However the union representing workers is not convinced.

The TDHB announced in July that Australian-owned Healthscope would be carrying out the service from February 1, 2020 after a selection process lasting more than two years.

Healthscope has set up Taranaki Pathology Services (TPS), which will operate from a new building in Bell Block.

It is replacing Medlab on Vivian St, which has carried out the TDHB's laboratory and pathology services since 2003.

Taranaki Pathology Services will retain many of the existing Medlab staff or offer them alternative employment with the company. However two microbiologists will be made redundant.

When contacted, Medlab said it had no comment at this time.

In an emailed statement, TDHB general manager planning, funding and population health, Becky Jenkins, said the arrival of TPS would see substantial investment in a modern core laboratory for the Taranaki Region.

She also confirmed some microbiology samples would be transported to Healthscope's Southern Community Laboratories (SCL) in Wellington when they could not be processed locally.

"The decision to undertake microbiology testing in Wellington has only been made after detailed analysis of the specific tests, distances, turnaround times and logistics," her statement said.

STUFF TDHB announced in July that Australian-owned Healthscope would be the preferred provider and would carry out the service from Feb 1, 2020 after a selection process lasting more than two years.

However, Dr Deborah Powell, national secretary of APEX – the union representing laboratory workers, has major concerns around the logistics of samples getting sent to Wellington.

"It causes problems because the samples are so sensitive and makes quite a difference to the ability to diagnose so there are concerns around the quality and getting good results back."

Powell said the Taranaki lab did 300 to 400 tests a day and staff at the Wellington lab were concerned they would have to do overtime to cover the extra work.

"I can't say anything good about this I'm afraid, there is no silver lining."

Powell said the two microbiologists losing their jobs were part of a six-person team at Medlab made up of three scientists and three technicians.

In an emailed statement, Dr Jo Scott-Jones, medical director of Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, the organisation which manages GP practices in Taranaki, said efficient laboratory services were essential to the region's practices.

Scott-Jones said it was vital all GPs had equal access to tests and that results were accurate and received in a timely manner.

"The standards set by the health system requiring laboratory services to be delivered appropriately are clear and we will be monitoring the impact to Taranaki GPs of a new provider to ensure those standards are met."