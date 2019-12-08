Social media use linked to eating disorders in 13-year-olds

Social media use in young adolescents has been linked to eating disorder behaviours such as skipping meals, binge eating and strict exercise regimes, an Australian study has found.

Published last month in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, the study by researchers at Flinders University, in Adelaide, collected data from 996 adolescents with an average age of 13 years old on their social media usage and behaviours and thoughts associated with eating disorders.

Over half of the girls (51.7 per cent) and nearly half of the boys (45 per cent) reported disordered behaviours including strict exercise and skipping meals.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF A clear link was found between social media use and disordered eating behaviours and thinking in a recently published Australian study of young adolescents.

About 70 per cent of the participants had at least one social media account (75 per cent of girls and 69.9 per cent of boys) with Snapchat and Instagram the most popular.

READ MORE:

* Dating app use linked to poor weight loss habits in men and women, study finds

* Kiwi adolescents weigh more and are less fit than their parents were, study finds

* 'Fat-hating culture': Overweight people told to take advice from anorexics

University of Otago eating disorders researcher Dr Jenny Jordan said the findings were "quite worrying" and indicated the "normalising of body dissatisfaction".

"There's every reason to expect New Zealand young people will be reacting exactly the same way as Australians...so it's likely to be highly relevant to New Zealand."

In the study disordered eating behaviours and thoughts increased with the number of accounts the participants had and with the time they spent using social media.

Participants were evaluated with a standard eating disorder questionnaire that included questions about their thoughts on restraint, and shape, weight and eating concerns. That evaluation generated a score about the participants' disorder eating awareness.

IGOR MISKE/UNSPLASH Researchers are sounding a warning over social media use by young adolescents following a study linking it with disordered eating.

Disordered eating scores increased among participants who had a greater social media usage.

Girls with no social media accounts had significantly lower disordered eating scores than those with two to four accounts.

The study said it was notable that girls were more likely to post pictures of people than boys on Instagram and Snapchat.

​Girls were also twice as likely to post images of food.

These findings suggested girls had a greater focus on appearance and food than boys, and "fit conceptually with girls having increased disordered eating risk".

The results were consistent with previous studies showing that increased appearance-focussed activity on social media was associated with higher levels of "thin-ideal internalisation, drive for thinness and weight dissatisfaction in high school females".

Lead author Dr Simon Wilksch said the clear associations between disordered eating and social media use in young adolescents "suggests that much more needs to be done to increase resilience in young people to become less adversely impacted by social media pressures".

He said parents needed to be aware of the risks of social media use.

"Social media is intended for people aged 13 years and above, thus its use should be delayed until as close to this age as is practical.

Ultimately however, young people need to become skilled at how they manage all forms of media and make up their own mind about if their social media use fits with their personal values."

Wilsch has developed a disordered eating prevention programme, Media Smart, for intermediate aged children which is being piloted in Australian schools.

The South Island Eating Disorders Service confirmed it has met with Wilsch to discuss rolling out the programme in some schools in the South Island.

Ministry of Education senior manager Pauline Cleaver said resources to better support schools to teach about mental health and resilience included a toolkit, 'Online Wellbeing' for Year 5-8 students to be piloted in some schools in 2020.

A Flinders University trial of another Media Smart programme for people of any gender aged 13-25 years old is recruiting participants. For more information email mediasmart@flinders.edu.au.