About 50 car parks for the new Christchurch Hospital Hagley are sitting unused, waiting for the building to open.

More than 50 car parks are sitting unused behind a fence at Christchurch Hospital while authorities struggle to find parking solutions for patients and staff.

A nurse with family members undergoing chemotherapy said the car parks, created for the new Christchurch Hospital Hagley building, should be made available before the building opens.

"The parking situation is so desperate, and this is a short-term, easy solution for a few needy patients," they said.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) employee, who requested anonymity to avoid repercussions in their job, said it was a "waste" to have the car parks sitting behind a fence "mocking" patients.

They were "ready to go" and could be made available to those in particular need, such as the parents of babies in neonatal intensive care, or cancer patients, they said.

The Ministry of Health, which is responsible for the roughly $500 million hospital project, has previously said the 52 short-term parks, for the new emergency department, would become available when the building opened.

That date keeps being pushed back. It was originally meant to be finished in 2018, but now won't be handed to the CDHB until the first quarter of next year.

The new acute services building at Christchurch Hospital, now known as Hagley, was due for completion in 2019.

"They're talking about it being March, but the reality is it's not going to be because they're so far behind," the nurse said. The car parks were good to go now, they said. "They're just sitting there."

New CDHB board member Jamie Gough said the idea was "definitely" worth looking at.

"The current arrangement is woeful, so all avenues which could help take that pressure off in the meantime until a permanent solution is found should be fully explored."

Ministry DHB performance support and infrastructure deputy director-general Michelle Arrowsmith said the car parks were still under the control of contractors and did not have a Code of Compliance, which was needed for them to be used.

"While they look complete there is still work activity occurring on and near the area, which may pose potential health and safety risks to the public."



The ministry's focus was on confirming the completion and hand-over dates for the new hospital with the main contractor, she said. "This includes consideration for access and early use of parts of the new facility, including car parking."

The car park was designed as a drop-off zone with short-term parking available for 15 minutes, she said. About 30 per cent of the spaces would be for mobility parking.

Meanwhile, work to provide more public car parking grinds on.

While the ministry is responsible for providing a new parking building, the CDHB and other local agencies including Ōtākaro and the Christchurch City Council have been working to come up with solutions.

Ōtākaro needs the CDHB's afternoon staff car park on Antigua St for the metro sports facility. CDHB chief executive David Meates has said Ōtākaro is looking for alternative sites for the car park, and the parties wanted to include public parking. One potential option could provide up to 500 public parks. Neither party could provide an update on the process.



In another development, emails released under the Official Information Act show it is likely to be far more difficult to add two storeys, about 270 parks, to the existing CDHB staff parking building on Antigua St than first thought. The CDHB board approved the project in April.

CDHB corporate solicitor Tim Lester said in an email in August that "there will be more engineering required than first envisaged". In a later email, he said that meant the costs "may now be prohibitive".

Meates said the CDHB was still working on solutions to provide more car parking near Christchurch Hospital.

The ministry still had responsibility for providing a new parking building for Christchurch Hospital, Meates said.