Graduate midwife swaps city for country and is ready to catch babies around Thames, Hauraki

Thames Birthing Unit had their first ever First Year of Practice graduate Liana Doherty join the team in February.

A shortage of midwives in the Thames-Coromandel meant staff had to turn expecting mothers away or risk getting "burnt out".

But the Thames Birthing Unit has found success with a new "caseload team" and midwifery programme which encourages graduates to undertake their First Year of Practice in the area.

It's a change of scenery from studying midwifery in the city, but Doherty's country roots have helped her find her sea legs in a rural environment.

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF On average, there are between 100-120 births each year in the Thames-Coromandel district.

"I grew up on a farm, so I was used to seeing the birth of cows," she said.

"I was always thinking I'd be a vet or a midwife, and I started leaning towards midwifery.

"You don't have to necessarily be really practised to catch a baby - that's the easy side of it. It's what comes after that, if the baby is stuck or something.

"That's where it's not quite the same as farming, when you can just pull a calf out - that's not quite okay with a baby."

Doherty, 29, applied for a midwifery course in 2009 but fell pregnant shortly after, putting a pause on her career plan.

After having two more children, she knew helping expectant mothers was her path.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Alison Eddy from the College of Midwives wants public support for their claims.

"That first year, with study and things, I wasn't quite sure if it was right for me. But after having my son and thinking about what I could do, I knew. This was it," she said.

When Doherty arrived in Thames, she said there were only two rural midwives and a post-natal midwife in Ngatea covering the entire district.

Thames Birthing Unit employed a caseload team of midwives to fill the gaps.

"Midwives did get burnt out because they were having to pick up extra women, and that's when you end up with midwives who leave," Doherty said.

"We had a lot of midwives who didn't have back-up or get regular time off. We are on call 24-7.

"But I think they are starting to realise that they need to look after themselves first before they can look after another woman appropriately."

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF Sharing in a woman's birth experience was "an awakening," Liana Doherty said.

Sharing in a woman's birth experience was "an awakening," Doherty said. She's been inspired by the variety of births she's had her hand in helping with.

"I had a lovely birth as a student where the woman was standing having her baby and she had her three sons in the room.

"I was kneeling down ready to catch this baby and I had one of the sons on my shoulder, another near my leg, and the other was in and out watching.

"It was amazing to see that family atmosphere," she said.

"It's becoming more normal where the kids and other family are getting more involved.

"It's awesome to see that it is a normal process and that mums can do this."

Doherty is now a full Lead Maternity Carer covering Thames and the Hauraki Plains. She will work alongside three more new faces at the Birthing Unit: Carey Aburn and Sheryl Wright from Moehau Midwives and Hannah Abraham.