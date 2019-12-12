National Party's claim Taranaki elective surgeries have dropped 10pc 'flat out wrong', Minister of Health says

Minister of Health Dr David Clark has quashed claims by National that elective surgeries at Taranaki DHB dropped ten per cent, saying the opposition was knowingly using the wrong figures.

Health Minister Dr David Clark says claims by National that elective surgeries carried out in Taranaki have dropped ten per cent are "flat out wrong".

On Monday, Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger sent out a press release stating Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) saw more than 400 fewer elective surgeries discharged in the year to June 2019 compared with the previous year.

Kuriger said the Government could not be trusted on health and Clark was failing to deliver the care New Zealanders need.

Kevin Stent National MP Barbara Kuriger sent out a press release on Monday stating in the last year there were more than 400 fewer surgeries carried out in Taranaki.

But in an emailed statement, Clark said the figures used by Kuriger were were not the relevant ones, and the opposition knew it.

Kuriger's figures showed there had been 4430 surgeries in 2016/17, 4485 in 2017/18, and 4056 in 2018/19, which would indicate a drop of 429 surgeries or 9.5 per cent.

However TDHB's annual report, published online the same day as Kuriger's press release, showed there were 5293 surgeries in 2014/15, 6180 in 2015/16, 6236 in 2016/17, 6514 in 2017/18, and 6272 in 2018/19, which is a drop of 242 surgeries or 3.71 per cent from the year before.

Clark said the figures used by the opposition were obtained from specific written parliamentary questions they submitted to Government and do not include elective surgeries paid for publicly but delivered by private providers.

The response provided to National in relation to the question even warned the dataset did not provide a complete picture of publicly-funded surgical services.

"National knows that the figures it is using are not the relevant ones, they are not the figures they used for their own electives target," Clark's statement said.

"National is flat out wrong to claim that Taranaki DHB achieved just 4056 electives last year – there were 6272."

Clark said it was unfortunate National was focusing on a narrow measure of activity for political reasons when the country's health services were delivering more care for more people than ever before.

In an emailed statement, TDHB chief operating officer Gillian Campbell said the drop in elective surgeries was due to unexpected leave, vacancies in some specialty services, and a plethora of industrial action from junior doctors and medical imaging technologists.

"All of these combined led to a year of disruptions which resulted in several elective surgery appointments having to be rescheduled.

"This has meant we have not been able to see patients within the four month timeframe, set by the Ministry of Health and this has impacted on our ability to deliver the planned volumes."