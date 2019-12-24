Family to spend Christmas in hospital as toddler recovers from third open heart surgery

A Wellington family are spending Christmas day more than 600km away from home as their son recovers from open heart surgery.

In his almost three years of life, Fergus Cranston has already had three open heart surgeries, due to a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, leaving him with half a working heart.

FALYN CRANSTON Twin brothers Fergus (left) and Finley Cranston (right) are spending Christmas in Auckland, due to Fergus's rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome

He spent his first birthday in hospital in Wellington and will now spend Christmas in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Fergus's mother Falyn Cranston, said they were told of Fergus's condition while she was still pregnant with him and his twin brother, Finley.

"We live on the Kāpiti Coast, but had to come up to Auckland for the birth so we could be close to specialists. Fergus had his first heart surgery when he was five days old, another at five months and now this one at two."

FALYN CRANSTON Falyn Cranston with Fergus post-surgery, when he was a baby.

Twelve babies are born with a congenital heart defect in New Zealand each week, with around 550 major heart surgeries performed on children each year.

All of Cranston's family live in Wellington and it had been hard watching everyone getting ready for the festive season she said.

"It has been hard watching all the prep happen while we're stuck up here, but at least we can be together."

The family were staying at Ronald Mcdonald House and Cranston and her husband took it in turns with who would spend the night at Starship with Fergus.

At this stage Cranston didn't know when the family would get to go home.

"It's a bit of a waiting game, but Fergus is recovering nicely for the most part, so we're hoping to be home for the new year. It's tough to deal with, but it does become your new normal I guess."

Apart from the hospital stays, Cranston said Fergus is a normal and happy toddler.

"He's living day to day with half a functioning heart so he does fatigue quite easily, but apart from that, to look at him, you wouldn't know anything was wrong, he's a typical toddler who likes to play fight with his brother."

While being away from their family was hard Christmas day wouldn't be all doom and gloom for the Cranston family, they were looking forward to taking part in a Christmas celebration on the ward put on by Heart Kids, an organisation that helps parents navigate the trials of having a child with heart issues, and another celebration was being held at Ronald Mcdonald House.

"We'll still have a nice time celebrating together," Cranston said, "it'll just be a different Christmas."