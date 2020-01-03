Woman's spine curved by arthritis, straightened by surgery

​Chrissy Lurman used to be permanently hunched over, unable to hold her head up to see in front of her.

Back surgery has given the Hamilton 33-year-old her independence, but left her with a "dud leg" and a new set of challenges.

She has a form of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis (AS), which went undiagnosed for about a decade and led to the fusion of her spine and pelvis.

Since she spoke to Stuff a year ago, she's had life-changing surgery: "I can see out rather than looking to the ground."

Before the operation, Lurman's posture was so curved over that even if she stood as straight as she could against a wall, there was a 48cm gap between it and her ear.

A couple of months after her surgery, that had dropped to 24cm.

"It hasn't cured the disease," Lurman said, "it's just structurally reformed me."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF "I can see out rather than looking to the ground," Chrissy Lurman says.

She can now stand and watch her kids' sports games, duck out to the supermarket alone or get her hair done - and fewer people stare.

The downside is nerve damage in her left leg, which she calls her "dud leg".

"The leg's there and you've got a bit of feeling but you've got no strength in it," she said.

"It's just little things. I can't just get on the ground and hang out with the kids or sit down on a picnic rug somewhere."

Lurman went under the knife at Waikato Hospital on March 4.

She had complications, needed multiple blood transfusions and had stomach issues, she said.

Partner Matt Spence described her as looking grey and like she was on her deathbed the day after her 10-hour operation.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Lurman had surgery in March to straighten out her spine, after years with a kind of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis forced her into a hunched position.

Four days later she went in for a second round, and she ended up spending 30-odd days in hospital afterwards instead of the planned seven to 10.

To add to the strain, the Ngahinapouri house the couple and their three children were living in sold and they had to find somewhere new to live - somewhere accessible for Lurman.

She essentially had to learn to walk again, she said, for example retraining her brain to deal with steps.

And while she could have a second surgery to fix her neck, she's not mentally ready.

She was skating on thin ice with last time's complications, she said, and she has a young family.

TOM LEE/STUFF Lurman was standing as straight as she could for this photo, taken in December 2018 (file photo).

But many daily tasks have got easier now she has more movement in her back: folding washing, wrapping Christmas presents, driving.

Her mobility is 100 times better than before surgery, Spence said, but he still hasn't got out of the habit of asking if she needs help.

"Her attitude's changed big time. She's not down on herself, saying that she can't do things, and she's not putting things off."

She has more hope for herself and more determination, he said, and she can do more with the kids - even if she still can't run around the park with them.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Lurman had complications during her surgery and ended up staying in hospital far longer than she expected.

Given the weakness in Lurman's leg, anything which requires getting low is her bugbear.

Dropping her prescription paper in the chemist has become a tricky situation, and she can't pick up her youngest, 22-month-old Harper, from the floor if she falls.

It's hard to push herself up from couches, a picnic blanket, or even a toilet without a hand rail, so she may use crutches and a claw is her tool of choice for picking things up around the house.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Nerve damage has left Lurman with a "dud leg" which makes it hard for her to bend down, so she uses a claw to clean up around the house.

Financially, the year has been a challenge, as the family was down to one income and not eligible for ACC or Work and Income support, said Lurman, a former call-centre worker.

Because she spent longer than expected in hospital, Spence's time off work was up before she got home.

When she did, she couldn't look after Harper by herself so daycare was an unexpected cost.

Lurman is looking into whether she is eligible for compensation from ACC for the nerve damage.