Gangrenous heel wound and 'pattern of poor care' in rest home death

Rae Casey died at Hamilton's Radius Kensington rest home just after her 82nd birthday, in October 2017.

To this day Wendy Syme wishes she had independently checked the gangrenous wound that would eventually lead to her mother's death.

"I'm actually p..... off with myself that I didn't look [at the wounds], because I assumed they were taking care of her," Syme said.

"If I had known what was wrong ... I would have just picked her up, taken her straight to hospital."

82-year-old Rae Casey died in a Waikato rest home in October 2017 and the care given to her prior to her death has been the subject of a two year complaint against Hamilton's Radius Kensington rest home.

A Health and Disability Commissioner report seen by Stuff says it failed to act early on the wounds and had "a pattern of poor care and poor compliance with policy".

Syme believes if she had sought further help Casey might have survived.

Days before Casey's death, a GP noted her right heel was "quite bad, deep wound and also gangrenous".

She was critically ill and in too much pain for them to open her bandages.

TOM LEE/STUFF Casey's daughter Wendy Syme and son Mike Blackett spent two years going through the complaint process.

Her cause of death was recorded as advanced dementia and heel ulcers which didn't heal because of diminished blood supply, with the underlying cause: "non-healing, gangrenous ulcers of heels and lower legs."

Syme had asked staffers about her mum's bandaged feet after hearing they were sore but was told they were alright and a wound specialist was coming soon.

By the time a specialist saw Casey, the right heel wound measured 4.5cm by 4.5cm and was infected. A pressure injury on her left heel was four months old, and she had developed others.

Casey moved to the Radius facility in June 2015, when Syme could no longer care for her at home, and transferred to hospital-level care in 2017.

Casey was the life of the party, even in old age, and she was tough - she survived a car crash which killed her husband and left her to raise their children alone.

TOM LEE/STUFF Wendy Syme asked staffers about her mum's heel wounds but regrets not undoing bandages to check herself. The picture she is holding shows the right heel wound.

Syme and brother Mike Blackett thought her earlier care was great, but don't feel anyone has been held accountable for how she died.

"All they basically got was a smack on the hand and a telling off and (a) 'you're going to be watched'," Syme said.

According to the Health and Disability Commissioner's report Radius staffers missed "the opportunity for prompt escalation and intervention" for Casey's wounds.

Casey had other health issues which would have affected healing, an expert advisor said, but they'd been there some time without improvement.

A referral wasn't made until three months after its initial documentation, when the wound had started to deteriorate, the report said.

They also complained about a DHB staffer's comments about wet gangrene, made while assessing Casey about a week before she died.

Blackett and Syme believe they overheard the staffer say the gangrene would be fatal, and so they agreed to comfort cares only.

"If they hadn't said that she was going to die, we would have said, 'how can we treat her?'" Blackett said.

The DHB staffer disputed that, and said they had been talking to a colleague about the effect wet gangrene can have on a person, as part of education on wound care which went beyond Casey's condition.

TOM LEE/STUFF A statement from Radius said its Kensington facility had taken on all recommendations and follow ups required by the Health and Disability Commissioner.

The family complained to Waikato DHB, which found Radius in breach of contract mainly because policies and procedures around family input, care planning, and wound management weren't followed.

A nursing review found Radius took appropriate action when the heel wounds started to deteriorate but a geriatrician reviewer found care notes hadn't been recorded properly - it was hard to tell which heel wound notes were about - and vital signs were recorded just three times in the month she died.

The Health and Disability Commissioner found the rest home had often incomplete or conflicting clinical documentation, and wound care sometimes inconsistent with policies.

There was no record of Radius staff talking Syme and Blackett through Casey's end-of-life care, though GPs spoke to the family - which Radius said was standard practice.

Blackett stayed with his mother for her final week, when many staffers passed to say goodbye.

TOM LEE/STUFF The Health and Disability Commission found a pattern of poor care and poor compliance with policy at Radius, but Wendy Syme and Mike Blackett don't feel anyone has really been held accountable for their mum's death.

The commission recommended Radius staffers have extra wound care and communication training, undergo a random audit of wound care documentation, and refresh policies around specialist help with pressure injuries and communication with families.

Radius was required to write an apology to the family, though Syme and Blackett said it doesn't mean anything when they're made to.

Radius managing director Brien​ Cree was unavailable for comment but a statement from the company said it had taken on recommendations and follow ups required by the Health and Disability Commissioner.

"Our hearts go out to them at this difficult time."

Radius Kensington had apologised and could not comment further until the full report was published, for privacy reasons.

The commission's report says Radius had already taken actions recommended, including work on policies around wound assessment and treatment, and communication.

Waikato DHB said its monitoring showed Radius made the required improvements.

The case highlights the importance of an advanced care plan for "how a person and their loved ones want their end of life to be", the DHB statement said.