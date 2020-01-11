Optometrist advocates balanced approach to promote kids eye health

Nelson optometrist Mick Toll says a balanced approach was needed to prevent short-sightedness, encouraging children to spend more time outside and to limit computer use.

﻿As research shows South Island kids spend more than two hours a day looking at screens, spending time outside is key for maintaining eye health, a Nelson optometrist says.

Research undertaken by Specsavers to better understand screen use amongst children, found Nelson children spend more than double the amount of time indoors looking at screens than the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends.

Specsavers Nelson and Richmond optometrist Mick Toll said people were becoming more and more aware of the eye problems caused by looking at screens.

South Island children spend an average of 2.58 hours on screens each day, with 2681 in Nelson and Marlborough spending more than four hours a day looking at screens.

The data also showed 74 per cent of that screen time was at home in the lounge and 44 per cent in their bedroom, compared to 19 per cent while in school/day care.

The WHO guidelines are that toddlers and young children should have no more than one hour of sedentary screen time a day.

Toll said the evidence showed the more time spent on computers, the more issues people had with their eyes, particularly dryness and short-sightedness.

Toll said he recently saw an 11-year-old girl who felt she had been struggling at school for the last six-months.

She was very short-sighted, unable to read writing more than six metres away, which would have made school very difficult.

"She would have slipped through the net for whatever reason, didn't want to say anything to mum, she would sit at the front of the class or look at a friend's book while writing.

"Hers would have been hereditary, it just hadn't been picked up. But then she has got environmental influences which means she will just become more short-sighted."

Toll said even before screen time was an issue, it was known that people like accountants and lawyers had a higher chance of being short-sighted due to the excessive amount of time they spent looking at things at a short distance.

"Now we are doing everything on phones, it is a lot closer with smaller screens.

"The actual eyeball length is stretching because we are holding the eye in one focus for a long period of time."

The World Health Organisation said short-sightedness, or myopia, already affects about 30 per cent of the world's population, but that figure is expected to rise to 50 per cent by 2050.

Toll said it was important children had their eyes examined, because there were a lot of undetected eye issues that could result in learning difficulties and children being left behind in the classroom.

He said parents often hoped Toll would tell their children while having an eye exam not to look at screens, but that was unrealistic.

He said 20 minutes of screen time should be counteracted with 20 seconds looking at something at least 20 metres away.

"If you are on the computer, you can look up and focus in the distance and the eye changes shape and then you come back. The problem is one fixed position for a long time.

"We can't cure it but we can slow the myopia down which is what we call myopic control."

He said outside play time was crucial. A child who spent time outdoors had less chance of becoming short sighted.

"Glasses can help people to see but the key to it is a balanced approach, to encourage more time outside and to limit computer use."

Toll said there was sometimes a cost barrier for parents to have their children's eye health looked at, so Specsavers offered free eye exams for those under 16-years-old. Glasses were then free if the parent had a community services card.