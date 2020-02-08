Wellington among worst place in the country to get a medical scan

Wellingtonians are waiting longer for potentially life saving scans than almost anywhere in New Zealand, despite promises that new machines would halve the waiting list.

The district health board has warned it could be more than six months before any improvement in the long waits MRI scan at Wellington Regional Hospital, with a growing number of patients being sent as far away as Palmerston North to ease the load in the capital.

The most recently available Ministry of Health figures from September show that less than third of patients in the capital requiring an MRI scan were seen within the required six weeks. Only in Taranaki do patients have to wait longer.

The figures are for planned scans and do not include emergency cases.

Capital & Coast DHB confirmed that waits had not improved since and the past few months had seen waits lengthen.

The DHB's provider services director, Joy Farley, said wait times were expected "to remain high over the coming six months".

"Over recent months, wait times for some Radiology services – such as CT, MRI and ultrasound – have increased due to a range of factors such as increasing demand for services and industrial action."

The struggles in Wellington come despite the purchase of two new MRI scanners in 2016, costing $6.5m.

Deborah Powell, general secretary for the medical imaging union Apex, rejected claims the strikes were to blame and said the delays were "utterly unfair" on patients.

"MRIs are diagnostic and if you can't get a diagnosis you can't start treatment. That means there is a lot of people out there who are not being treated while their problems are getting worse."

One patient based in Wellington also told Stuff the DHB had referred her to a private provider in Palmerston North to avoid long waits for a scan in the capital. Staff there had told her referring patients north was common.

CCDHB told Stuff referrals to Palmerston North were "routine", but confirmed some patients were referred to private imaging services, which "can offer patients appointments in Palmerston North if that is the patient's home address, or they live closer to this area".

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Capital & Coast DHB confirmed that waits for non-urgent MRI scans had not improved since September, when they were among the worst in the country.

The DHB did not provide figures on the number of referrals to private services. However, it confirmed it referred 72 people to other DHB for MRI scans in December 2019, up from 39 the previous year. The DHB said this was usually because the people had travelled from other regions for specialist services in the capital.

The struggles in Wellington come despite the purchase of two new MRI scanners in 2016, costing $6.5m, which the DHB said would halve the waiting list for patients. Instead, the waiting list has grown.

While Wellington is among the worst places in New Zealand to wait for MRI scan, it is not alone. The latest ministry figures show only six out of the country's 20 DHBs met the target to scan 90 per cent of people within six weeks and wait lists have continued to grow in most regions in recent months.

District Health Boards have partly blamed the long waits on some medical imaging staff strikes late last year. But the union has said the problem lay with the government not funding training places for medical imaging stuff.

A new MRI scanner being craned into place at Wellington hospital in 2016.

Powell said last year DHBs spent a combined $25m on outsourcing MRI scans to private companies, when the scans could have been done far cheaper inhouse if the DHBs had the staff.

"The strike action had barely any impact on waiting lists. This is about staff shortages and it will continue."

Farley said there were currently only five vacancies at CCDHB among a workforce of 107 people, but the DHB was considering boosting its numbers further.

"We continue to work with local private providers and other regional DHBs to assist with imaging referrals where possible. We are also looking at how we could possibly invest further in our capacity, which could also include growing our medical imaging workforce."

HOW DO MRI SCANNERS WORK?

* Magnetic resonance imaging machines use protons, which are abundant in the human body, and strong magnetic fields.

* All protons spin, creating a small magnetic charge. When a magnetic field appears, the protons align with the field.

* An MRI technician then introduces a radio frequency pulse, which disrupts the proton and forces it into a 90-degree or 180-degree realignment with the magnetic field.

* Once this pulse is turned off, the protons realign and release energy.

* The MRI detects this energy and distinguishes tissues based on how quickly they release energy once the pulse is turned off.