Coronavirus: Government charters Air NZ flight to assist Wuhan departure

The Government will charter an Air New Zealand aircraft to assist Kiwis leaving coronavirus hit Wuhan, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

The aircraft will have capacity for around 300 passengers and will fly from the Chinese city to New Zealand. Any seats not taken by Kiwis would be offered to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority, Peters said.

The news comes as health officials announced they were still working on plans of where to quarantine the evacuees, and were considering using hotels.

While the Government was insisting it was taking a precautionary approach to coronavirus, this week it quietly held an emergency meeting of its top level security committee to discuss it.

COLLETTE DEVLIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, pictured with Health Minister David Clark and Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the timing of an evacuation flight was dependent on access to Chinese authorities, who had demands from a range of countries to assist getting their citizens out.

The Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination - otherwise known as ODESC - is a committee of chief executives called to manage national security and response during an emerging or security event.

The committee provides political links, strategic advice and ensures the lead agency has resources through an all-of-government coordination.

A spokesperson from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet's National Security Group said the National Security System was activated earlier this week in response to the novel coronavirus.

"The ODESC Watch Group machinery is in operation. We are monitoring developments closely and ODESC meetings will be convened as required."

BRINGING KIWIS HOME

Officials will be working through operational requirements with Air New Zealand and Chinese authorities and developing procedures for: pre-departure health screening of passengers, infection control inflight, and isolation of all passengers arriving in New Zealand for up to two weeks.

Those who did take a seat on the plane would be required to pay a nominal fee, Peters said.

"This is a complex operation as we work through all the necessary requirements but we are working to have the aircraft depart as soon as possible."

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Minister of Health Dr David Clark said there have been no suspected cases of coronavirus to date in New Zealand

Consular teams would be working with health officials to ensure that the risks of transmission of the coronavirus to New Zealand were carefully managed throughout the evacuation process, he said.

New Zealanders in the Hubei region who were registered on SafeTravel have been emailed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) to register interest in the flight, which was subject to Chinese Government approval, he said.

"We encourage all New Zealanders in the Hubei region to register on SafeTravel and ensure all their details are accurate and up to date.

"This will give us a better understanding of the level of demand for this flight," he said.

Advice issued by Mfat said priority would be given to the elderly, pregnant women and infants, and people who were injured or had medical or disability requirements.

Meanwhile, it recommends other Kiwis in China, who were not in Hubei province, should check in with their airline about travel arrangements because a number of airlines had suspended flights to and from China.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Foreign Minister Winston Peters said those who do take a seat on the plane will be required to pay a nominal fee, however the government would absorb most of the cost of the charter flight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the timing of a flight was dependent on access to Chinese authorities, who had demands from a range of countries to assist getting their citizens out.

So far, only a handful had gotten out, so there was "quite a bit to work though", she said.

The most important thing was to have a plane ready and then get permission.

The Government was working with the Ministry of Health on quarantine and was taking a "strong public health approach", she said.

"We know we need to have in place a plan to give New Zealanders confidence that their health is top of mind. So with returning New Zealanders, they are appropriately quarantined for a period of time."

Christmas Island had been ruled out because New Zealand had the ability to provide its own quarantine and isolation, so it was not appropriate to utilise the island for Kiwis, she said.

The Ministry had pandemic plans in place and was working through them. Details would be provided before anyone returned, she said.

Air NZ acting chief executive Jeff McDowell said the airline was working closely with Mfat to plan all the operational and practical issues for the operation.

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand video on the Wuhan charter flight.

The wellbeing and safety of the crew was of utmost importance and the airline was working with health authorities on safe protocol for the flight.

There was an overwhelming level of support from crew, who had put their hands up to hel, he said.

NZ HEALTH RESPONSE

Health Minister Dr David Clark and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also gave an updated on the New Zealand response in Auckland on Thursday afternoon.

Clark said they were still working on the quarantine plans for those who return from China to New Zealand.

There were 163 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 130 Chinese nationals.

Clark told reporters that there will still no confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand and assured the public they would notify promptly if there were.

Bloomfield said the latest advice said there was a small chance victims could transmit the virus before they fully showed symptoms.

Nathan Denette The Government is working on how to bring New Zealanders home from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The health minister said the options being considered included putting people up in hotels or some other facility, or isolating them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health was understood to be eagerly awaiting the outcome of another emergency meeting at the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be held on Thursday afternoon, in Geneva.

It will advise WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus whether the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and and what recommendations should be made to manage it.

If WHO reverses its decision the Ministry is understood to be ready to align with its recommendations and advice. This could include border controls.

Last week, after delaying for an extra day of deliberation, the committee decided not to declare the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus to be an emergency, which surprised many global health experts.