Kiwi woman quarantined at her flat in China describes the 'eerie' daily struggle

Georgia Ryan, 21, is largely confined to her flat in China due to the coronavirus outbreak but can still reach out to friends and family over the web.

A Kiwi woman quarantined in her flat in Sichuan China because of the coronavirus said it's awful knowing there is no escape.

"It feels as though the walls are closing in."

Georgia Ryan, 21, of Mt. Maunganui, moved to China six weeks ago to get qualifications in teaching English as a foreign language.

1 NEWS NZ Ministry of Health advises anyone who has been in China's Hubei province in the last 14 days to avoid social contact.

Fortunately, it is an online course which she can continue in her flat. Otherwise life is bleak without social media, ability to go to the gym, or access to her teaching work experience.

READ MORE:

* Government charters Air NZ plane for Wuhan evacuation

* Kiwi in Wuhan awaits evacuation: 'I just don't want to spread the virus'

* Ardern confirms 53 Kiwis in Wuhan and 'very difficult' to bring home

She said her lifestyle has dramatically changed, explaining that even receiving food has become a struggle.

GEORGIA RYAN/ FACEBOOK Georgia Ryan, 21, is in China training to be a teacher of English as a foreign language.

"I never thought I'd ever have to go through anything like this."

She orders food online, and the delivery person has to stay two metres from the food once it has been placed at the building entrance.

If she steps outside to fetch the food, she has to be disinfected immediately once she returns inside. Hands, arms and hair are all thoroughly sprayed down as caution to the virus.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Jacinda Ardern says she spoke with Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, yesterday about a joint evacuation effort for Kiwis trapped in Wuhan due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Fresh vegies and meat are hard to find due to all markets being closed in Ryan's area, which she believed is impacting her energy levels. Food mainly consists of rice and dried noodles.

From her window she normally sees hundreds of people commuting to work, doing Tai Chi or just enjoying the city.

Now she is lucky to see two to three people.

"It's dead quiet.

"It's an eerie feeling," she said.