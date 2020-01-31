How does New Zealand's reaction to coronavirus compare around the world?

With officials confirming the country's first possible coronavirus case in Auckland, what is New Zealand doing to combat the spread of the virus?

In comparison to other countries, not much.

The death toll in China is in the hundreds, with almost 10,000 cases confirmed around the world.

But action here has been minimal since the outbreak began, with authorities saying there were no plans to screen passengers arriving from coronavirus-affected countries.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus cases highly likely to arrive in NZ, health officials say as they seek extra quarantine powers

* Nurses at airports to test passengers arriving from China who feel unwell

* Coronavirus: As illness spreads, anxiety rises in China and overseas

* US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

* China reports 4 more cases in deadly viral pneumonia outbreak

AUSTRALIA

Australia was taking a different approach and set up border, isolation, surveillance and case tracing mechanisms, according to the country's Department of Health. There were currently nine confirmed cases across Australia - two in Queensland, three in Victoria, and four in New South Wales. They had tested more than 200 people who showed symptoms of the virus.

KEGIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES A Chinese worker from Starbucks checks the temperature of a customer at Beijing Capital Airport.

Each state and territory had the ability to put people in lock down to stop the virus spreading, and had designated isolation facilities, according to the ABC. The disease had also been made a 'notifiable disease' under the NSW Public Health Act, requiring doctors to report any suspected cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously said the government was taking the issue "incredibly seriously".

New Zealand didn't yet have the facilities to test for the virus, with samples needing to be sent to Australia for testing. New Zealand-based testing was expected by the week's end.

UNITED STATES

In the United States, the State Department issued 'do not travel' warnings for China. There were 195 Americans evacuated from China throughout the week, all of whom were being monitored at a California military base. US media reported none of those quarantined were showing any symptoms.

US President Donald Trump also created a taskforce to lead the government's response to the virus. The taskforce was made up of 12 experts including the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

A global emergency has been declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the first suspected coronavirus case has been located in Auckland - so what is New Zealand doing to combat the spread of the virus?

In a statement, the White House said the taskforce would "lead the administration's efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information".

Twenty airports across the country were screening passengers who entered the US with coughs, fevers or shortness of breath. Passengers found to be sick were screened again. US Vice-President Mike Pence previously said these airports received 90 per cent of passengers from China. There had been six confirmed cases in the US.

UNITED KINGDOM

The disease was yet to reach the United Kingdom, but precautionary steps were being taken and around 14 people had been tested. The airports were the main priority, with public health experts stationed at Heathrow Airport, meeting passengers arriving from China and educating them on the symptoms of the disease. This was called "advanced monitoring".

KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES The death toll in China had passed 210, with around 9700 cases confirmed in various provinces on the mainland.

However, the traffic in the airport from China was decreasing as British Airways suspended direct flights to and from mainland China and the Chinese government stopped flights from Wuhan.

There were calls to suspend all Air New Zealand flights direct from New Zealand to China, but instead the company scaled back the number of operating flights.

Doctors in the UK had been warned about how to handle patients who may be infected. According to Huffington Post, they were to isolate people who travelled from Wuhan recently and displayed symptoms. These patients weren't to be physically examined.

The country's High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) treatment centres would be used if the virus was confirmed there.

In other parts of the world, Italy refused to allow a 6000-passenger cruise ship to dock in Rome and Russia had closed its 4300 kilometre border with China.