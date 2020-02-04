Apology and payout over Capital and Coast health board's 'hurtful and humiliating' email

Lyn Copland has received an apology and payout for a hurtful email about her, sent to all health board staff, after her son died in their care.

A grieving mother whose reputation was attacked in a "hurtful and humiliating" all-staff email has received an apology and compensation from Wellington's health board.

When Lyn Copland's son, Samuel Fischer, died of suspected suicide in Wellington's secure mental health unit in April 2015, she complained to Stuff about his care. In response, then chief executive Debbie Chin emailed the health board's 3200 staff, making allegations about Copland's behaviour and her relationship with health board staff.

Copland, a nurse, heard about the email through hospital contacts. She was still sedated, struggling with grief for the son who had died just 11 days earlier. The email was "hurtful and humiliating" and added insult to her son's death, Copland said.

The health board's apology acknowledged the email compounded her grief, included disputed incidents and was sent at a time when Copland "needed support not criticism".

The case was supposed to be heard in the Human Rights Review Tribunal on Monday, but was settled at the eleventh hour, for an undisclosed sum.

"I'm feeling very, very relieved and very, very pleased that the five-year battle was worth it," Copland said. "The sheer relief that I'm not packing up and going into that court and using every inch of my body to get my point across."

KEVIN STENT/ STUFF Sam Fischer died of suspected suicide in 2015, in Capital & Coast's acute mental health unit, where he had been admitted for his own safety.

Capital and Coast District Health Board said it was standard practice to notify staff of likely media coverage. However, it accepted that the information included in the email went "beyond what was necessary". Guidelines for the process have now been updated and reviewed by the privacy commissioner.

The apology and payout was the culmination of a long battle for recognition of the email's "traumatic" impact. Copland said the years-long delays to get justice made a mockery of privacy protections.

"The awful thing about this is the shocking timeframe. It has been a long journey of keeping this stuff alive."

The Privacy Commission had already found, in August 2016, that the email breached Copland's privacy on four counts, including wrongly revealing private health information and failing to prove it took reasonable steps to ensure the information's accuracy.

KEVIN STENT/ STUFF Having waited more than four years for justice for the privacy breach, Copland says the two-step process should be streamlined.

However, because a settlement could not be agreed, Copland then had to start again in the Human Rights Review Tribunal, which had a two-year delay for hearings. Expecting victims to take on yet another battle was "too big", she said.

"It's like the jury finds that there's a guilty verdict, then there's no judge to pass sentence."

In 2018, Human Rights Review Tribunal chairman Rodger Haines said the tribunal delays meant "access to justice is being denied to almost all". Deputies were later appointed to speed the process, but the Justice Ministry could not say what the current waiting time was for hearings.