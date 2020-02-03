Coronavirus: Parents struggle to get kids back from China after Air New Zealand cancels flights

Nathaniel Turner has spent the last 24 hours trying to get his kids home from China, after Air New Zealand cancelled their flights in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Turner told Stuff that at one point he was considering defying travel warnings and flying to China himself to pick up his two sons and bring them home.

"They were quite upset. They were in reasonable spirits but now they want to come home."

Nathaniel Turner David, 9, and Leon, 12, Turner were stuck in Shanghai after Air New Zealand cancelled their flight in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However on Monday afternoon he managed to secure the kids seats with China Eastern Airlines, the only airline still flying between Shanghai and New Zealand.

It comes after Air New Zealand announced on Sunday it was suspending its Shanghai to Auckland service until at least the end of March and the New Zealand Government announced tighter screening of passengers travelling from mainland China.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Government charters Air NZ flight to assist Wuhan departure

* MFAT advises against 'non-essential travel' to China as coronavirus outbreak worsens

* Coronavirus: Auckland school screening students' temperatures amid outbreak fears

There are now more than 14,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, most of them in mainland China, and 305 deaths. As of Sunday, New Zealanders are advised not to travel to mainland China.

Turner said his sons - David, 9, and Leon Turner, 12 - travelled together from their home in New Plymouth to Shanghai in late December for a holiday with their grandparents, their first without their parents.

The children were scheduled to fly home this coming Sunday, before Air New Zealand cancelled the flight.

Turner said when he contacted Air New Zealand they told him they could not arrange travel with another carrier because the children were travelling unaccompanied and they could not guarantee other carriers would supervise them.

He was told he could either find alternative means of getting his children to Hong Kong or South Korea, where Air New Zealand could fly them home, or have his flights refunded, Turner said.

"Most New Zealanders who are there can get back because they are adults, but it's crazy that because they are children they can't."

supplied The brothers travelled together from their home in New Plymouth to Shanghai in late December for a holiday with their grandparents, their first without their parents.

When Turner asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for help he said they referred him back to Air New Zealand.

"They just said keep an eye on the Air New Zealand website and hope for the best."

Nathaniel Turner David, 9, and Leon, 12, Turner were stuck in Shanghai after Air New Zealand cancelled their flight in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Pictured with their mother Amy and father Nathaniel.

Turner said he did not want to send his children alone and unsupervised to Korea or Hong Kong and was scrambling for other options.

Finally he manage to find the one airline, Chinese Eastern, still flying between Shanghai and Auckland as of Monday and book two seats.

Thus far there have been 182 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shanghai and one death, but Turner said his parents-in-law were keeping the children inside.

"I am not that worried about them catching it. We just want them home."

An Air New Zealand spokesperson earlier said: "We are aware of the Turner's situation and are working with them and our airline partners on alternative options as a priority."