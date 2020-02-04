Nurse kicked out of profession after serving jail term for possessing child sex images

Milton David McClelland served 10 1/2 months in jail for possessing, exporting and creating objectionable material last year (file image).

A Dannevirke man jailed last year for possessing hundreds of child sex abuse images has been stripped of his nursing registration and kicked out of the profession.

Milton David McClelland served 10½ months in jail after Customs officials found 470 images and videos of child sex abuse, including images of children being raped.

The New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal said McClelland's crimes affected his ability to practice and he was censured, stripped of his licence and ordered to pay $4500 for costs.

The Professional Conduct Committee, appointed by the Nursing Council of New Zealand, said the charges showed a "significant departure from standards reasonably expected of a nurse".

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Milton David McClelland was jailed last year, at his sentencing in the Palmerston North District Court, for possessing hundreds of child sex abuse images has been stripped of his nursing registration.

The committee said McClelland's offending was "very serious and at the extreme end of the spectrum as it involves a number of pornography charges involving young children engaging in sexual acts with adult men".

The tribunal agreed. "Not only was McClelland convicted for exporting and possessing objectionable child pornography, he was also creating videos by filming from another device, depicting sexual exploitation of a child.

"McClelland knew that he was in breach of these censorship laws and his offending in relation to child sexual material had been identified on his computer devices since 2016."

In an email from June 19 McClelland said he was starting counselling and treatment "soon" and had undergone a five-hour assessment with a psychologist.

On November 19 he said he had started one-to-one counselling every fortnight and two-hour weekly group sessions run by WellStop.

McClelland is receiving a pension and said he would not be working again.

McClelland had been a registered nurse in New Zealand since 1996 and is understood to have worked in the United Kingdom for a period of time.

He was convicted in January 2019 of possessing, exporting and creating objectionable material and was charged after he used his phone to film an objectionable video playing on a different device.

Although only 470 images were found Customs officials believed there may have been as many as 5300 images on his computers at some point.