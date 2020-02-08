Coronavirus: Second Kiwi tests positive on quarantined ship as cabin fever, paranoia set in for passengers

A second New Zealander on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed.

​In a statement to Stuff, a ministry spokesperson confirmed a second New Zealander had tested positive for coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

The person is a New Zealand permanent resident and was receiving treatment in hospital, the spokesperson said.

GETTY IMAGES A second Kiwi has tested positive for the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

No further details were provided due to privacy reasons.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How cruise ships are handling mass quarantine

* Kiwi tests positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

* 10 on cruise test positive for virus, over 3700 quarantined

The ministry was aware of 13 New Zealanders aboard the ship.

The first Kiwi who tested positive for coronavirus was confirmed as having the illness on Thursday. The total number of infections from the ship is now at 61.

DEBORAH WINKLER/SUPPLIED Deborah Winkler, from Canberra, Australia, on a walk on the deck where she and others were required to wear masks at all times.

The ship is docked in the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, but the people who had tested positive were understood to have been transferred to hospitals on land.

The 3700 stranded on board the ship - including 2666 passengers and 1045 crew - face a two-week quarantine in their cabins, until February 19.

Food is only available on board via room service, which had led to several delays as crew tried to deliver to over 1500 rooms.

DEBORAH WINKLER/SUPPLIED Photos from Deborah Winkler, from Canberra, Australia, offer a glimpse into what life is like on the Diamond Princess docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan.

On Wednesday, New Zealanders who were earlier evacuated from Wuhan arrived at a navy base in Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland.

So far, at least 490 people have died from the virus, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in mainland China. According to the BBC, there are also more than 24,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland.

CABIN FEVER FOR PASSENGERS

Deborah Winkler, from Canberra, who is on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship with her husband, told Stuff on Saturday the wait to get off was frustrating.

While life on board admittedly wasn't "too bad", being "cooped up" was taking its toll on the couple, who were going "a bit stir crazy".

"We can't wait to get off. We're all confined to our cabins and we have been since Tuesday [Japan time]."

DEBORAH WINKLER/SUPPLIED Japanese quarantine officials work outside the ship in a tireless screening process with passengers.

The pair first boarded the ship in Yokohama on January 20. It stopped at places including Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Okinawa before returning to Yokohama.

The pair were due back in Australia on February 5.

But things took a turn for the worse when the ship didn't dock: instead Japanese quarantine officers were sent on board to begin screening passengers for the deadly virus.

It took through until the next evening for officers to complete the initial screenings, Winkler said.

"You have a fantastic holiday and then this happens at the end ... We're starting to go a bit stir crazy."

DEBORAH WINKLER Deborah Winkler's room has no windows or balcony - which is driving her and her husband "a bit stir crazy".

The pair have been allowed once out of their cabin, for fresh air, for an hour and a half.

While on the deck, they had to wear masks and were told to keep one metre away from one another, despite this "not being possible" at all times, she said.

"We're better off than a lot of people ... we're in a large cabin, we have space to pace. Four people in really quite small cabins and people inside rooms have only been allowed out for 1.5 hours of fresh air in the last five days. That's not really very good."

A medical centre has been set up on board, and Winkler said that on trips to it where the couple had been picking up medication, she'd noticed people being "taken off" the ship beneath a "covered area".

"We had our mask on and our gloves, but we were pretty keen on getting back to our room."

Day 4: During breakfast service I noticed some staff wearing two masks: a surgical mask and a N95 type mask. Hope all can be done to minimise their exposure. #diamondprincess #Quarantine — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 7, 2020

'PACING, SUDOKU, MOVIES'

Cruise ship staff had sent puzzles to passengers' rooms and put on extra movies, "but there's only so much you can do in a confined space", Winkler said.

Food was scarce, and some days, meals have arrived later than they would have hoped. But the Australian concedes staff are doing the best they can under the circumstances.

DEBORAH WINKLER/SUPPLIED A view of the Diamond Princess as pictured from Okinawa - "our last night of freedom", Winkler says.

While internet access "does come and go", people were trying to talk to their families and friends on the phone, or "pace around" in their rooms.

For people like Winkler and her husband, who don't have a window or balcony in their cabin, she said there isn't much more to do but to play Sudoku or cards.

"There's only so much you can do in a confined space."

Meanwhile, a closed Facebook group has been created for passengers - an avenue to "share different information" between those contained to life inside a cabin, Winkler said.

DEBORAH WINKLER/SUPPLIED A hallway inside the quarantined Diamond Princess.

Winkler said the president of the Princess Cruises had even flown in to Japan to liaise with government officials about the situation.

Princess Cruises didn't respond to a request for comment from Stuff on Saturday.

CONCERNS ABOUT AIRBORNE NATURE OF VIRUS

Paranoia also is brewing among passengers about possible air contamination concerns.

"One of the things that does concern us is not having a lot of access to fresh air and air conditioning, re-circulated air - if part of [coronavirus] is airborne - what does this mean about the quality of the air on the ship? Nobody has said anything about that," Winkler said.

"We asked our steward and he said no one in our vicinity had been taken off the ship."

But in saying that - there was no guarantees - a number of people taken away "didn't have any symptoms" or didn't appear to exhibit signs of illness, Winkler said.



"We'll be seriously frustrated by the end of it, I suspect."